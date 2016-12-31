News By Tag
Drip Irrigation Market Projected to register CAGR 10.5% during the forecast period 2016 – 2023
Global drip irrigation market is anticipated to reach USD 4.3 billion by the end of 2023 witnessing a promising compound annual growth rate of 10.5%
Demand Analysis By Market Segmentation
By Component
Deep dive industry analysis has been carried out on the following component segments:-
Emitters
Pressure Gauge
Drip Tube
Valves
Filters
Others
By Application
By application, the global drip irrigation system market is analyzed on the following application:-
Agricultural Irrigation
Landscape Irrigation
Greenhouse Irrigation
Others
By Crop Types
Field Crops
Vegetable corps
Orchard Crops
Vineyards
Rest Crops
By Region
Global Drip Irrigation Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Rise in the global population has led to strong demand for agricultural products, this has further created the demand of large scale production in agricultural sector by the use of limited water resources, and this will further propel the demand of drip irrigation system across the globe.
Growing environmental concerns along with the global water shortage is anticipated to be the major factor behind the strong demand of effective irrigation system over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.
Drip irrigation system has resulted in to increased crop yield and better quality product by reducing soil erosion and low weed growth, farmers across the globe are adopting the drip irrigation system to improve the yield of crops with minimum use of water, and these factors are anticipated to shape the drip irrigation market over the forecast period.
High initial cost of system installation along with the sophisticated level of management is expected to hinder the market growth particularly in developing countries.
