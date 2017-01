Drip Irrigation Market Projected to register CAGR 10.5% during the forecast period 2016 – 2023

Global drip irrigation market is anticipated to reach USD 4.3 billion by the end of 2023 witnessing a promising compound annual growth rate of 10.5%

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share of 52% by the end of 2015; the market is anticipated to be the most attractive market in terms of market growth, witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 13% over the forecast period.Demand Analysis By Market SegmentationBy ComponentDeep dive industry analysis has been carried out on the following component segments:-EmittersPressure GaugeDrip TubeValvesFiltersOthersBy ApplicationBy application, the global drip irrigation system market is analyzed on the following application:-Agricultural IrrigationLandscape IrrigationGreenhouse IrrigationOthersBy Crop TypesField CropsVegetable corpsOrchard CropsVineyardsRest CropsBy RegionGlobal Drip Irrigation Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisLatin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisWestern and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisAsia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisMiddle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa)Growth Drivers and ChallengesRise in the global population has led to strong demand for agricultural products, this has further created the demand of large scale production in agricultural sector by the use of limited water resources, and this will further propel the demand of drip irrigation system across the globe.Growing environmental concerns along with the global water shortage is anticipated to be the major factor behind the strong demand of effective irrigation system over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.Drip irrigation system has resulted in to increased crop yield and better quality product by reducing soil erosion and low weed growth, farmers across the globe are adopting the drip irrigation system to improve the yield of crops with minimum use of water, and these factors are anticipated to shape the drip irrigation market over the forecast period.High initial cost of system installation along with the sophisticated level of management is expected to hinder the market growth particularly in developing countries.