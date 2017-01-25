Bill Landry, Emmy award winning TV personality and author to appear on Tellico Village Broadcasting

Bill Landry, award winning host and producer of WBIR's Heartland Series, and author of the new book, When the West Was Tennessee, is scheduled to appear on Tellico Village Broadcasting.

Emmy Award winning Bill Landry to appear on Tellico Village Broadcasting

Keith Sanderson, Producer of Tellico Village Broadcasting's program, Tellico Village Naturally announced today, "That the well known television personality and author, Bill Landry will be a guest on Tellico Village Naturally. Plans are to air the episode featuring Landry in March of this year.Ray Wright, Tellico Village Broadcasting station manager says, "We're excited to have Mr. Landry appear on Tellico Village Broadcasting. He is just one of a growing list of interesting guests that are appearing on our programming."According to Wright the appearance of Landry is part of the effort of Tellico Village Broadcasting's efforts to improve both the variety and the content of programming in 2017.Bill Landry is the voice, host, narrator, and co-producer of The Heartland Series, which aired on WBIR-TV for nearly thirty years. Since its beginnings in 1984, over 1,900 short features have been produced, including 150 half-hour specials. Mr. Landry has written, produced, and acted in many of the episodes.His work has earned him two Emmy's and Bill serves as a spokesman for WBIR-TV and for several other companies including Hallsdale Powell Utility District. He continues to write, direct, and produce video documentaries, and gives lectures and speeches, including his popular presentations of "An Evening with Bill Landry." Bill's latest book, "WHEN the WEST was TENNESSEE," will be published in 2017.Among the topics Landry will discuss is his new book "When Tennessee was The West." says Sanderson. "We will also learn about some interesting areas Landry has either written about or covered on his television series within one or two hours drive of Tellico Village."Landry is popular among Tellico Villagers and has appeared in live presentations two times in 2016.Tellico Villagers will be able to view the program on Charter channel 193. Those outside of Tellio Village will be able to view the program online via a link that will be announced.Tellico Village Broadcasting is a non-profit organization staffed by volunteers. It's web site is www.tellicovillagebroadcasting.orgTVB broadcasts announcements of upcoming events and produces recorded video programs related to Tellico Village people and activities. These announcements and programs are viewed on Charter Cable 193; on our website home page, and on monitors at local Tellico Village facilities.TVB is supported by and a component of the Tellico Village Property Owners Association. Our well-equipped recording and editing studio is located at 210 Chota Road; upstairs in the Public Safety Building. Our staff meetings are conducted on Tuesday mornings. Recordings are made on a scheduled basis.