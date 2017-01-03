News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lakewood family to appear on House Hunters International
Upcoming episode chronicles move from Northeast Ohio to The Netherlands
While extremely excited about the move, the couple is leaving behind family and a brand new house they built in Clifton pointe of Lakewood with Brickhaus Partners. "Living in Europe has been a lifelong dream for us" said Oliver, "so when the opportunity was offered, we jumped at the adventure." Along with preparing for the move, the Palmers were also selected to have their journey chronicled on television. "We felt that the show would not only be a unique experience", said Jaclyn, "but also would serve as a beautuiful memory of life abroad, expecially for our daughter." While Jaclyn and Oliver are proud of their Northeast, Ohio roots (Lorain and Broadview Heights, respectively)
So the Palmers, an American-as-
The Palmer's episode will air on HGTV Tuesday, January 24 at 10:30pm EST and again, three hours later at 1:30am EST on HGTV. Visit http://www.hgtv.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse