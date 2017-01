Lakewood family to appear on House Hunters International

Upcoming episode chronicles move from Northeast Ohio to The Netherlands

Oliver, Roma and Jaclyn Palmer

-- From the shores of Lake Erie to the land of windmills and wooden shoes, a Northeast Ohio couple will soon have their transatlantic journey featured on the hit television series, Househunters International. Moving from Lakewood, Ohio to Groningen, Netherands, Oliver and Jaclyn Palmer are leaving their beautiful Lakewood home for a taste of the Dutch life. Oliver is an Engineer with Rovisys Buidling Technologies (Aurora and Europe) and Jaclyn is a music therapist. The Palmers have made the temporary transfer, along with their two-year-old daughter, Roma, for a several-year project Oliver is managing.While extremely excited about the move, the couple is leaving behind family and a brand new house they built in Clifton pointe of Lakewood with Brickhaus Partners. "Living in Europe has been a lifelong dream for us" said Oliver, "so when the opportunity was offered, we jumped at the adventure." Along with preparing for the move, the Palmers were also selected to have their journey chronicled on television. "We felt that the show would not only be a unique experience", said Jaclyn, "but also would serve as a beautuiful memory of life abroad, expecially for our daughter." While Jaclyn and Oliver are proud of their Northeast, Ohio roots (Lorain and Broadview Heights, respectively), they are excited to travel and embrace a new culture. "By drifting from your comfort zone, beautiful opportunities are available" said Jaclyn.So the Palmers, an American-as-apple-pie family, will transfer to the country of Dutch apple pie. You can follow their venture in an episode that chronicles that change. The episode will highlight the family's life in both Lakewood and Groningen, as well as an exciting search for the perfect new home, and Jaclyn's shift from making music with patients at University Hospitals to recording an album in Holland. http://www.jaclynbradleypalmer.com The Palmer's episode will air on HGTV Tuesday, January 24 at 10:30pm EST and again, three hours later at 1:30am EST on HGTV. Visit http://www.hgtv.com/ shows/house- hunters-international/ epi...