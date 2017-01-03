 
News By Tag
* Travel
* House Hunters
* Groningen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Television
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lakewood
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


Lakewood family to appear on House Hunters International

Upcoming episode chronicles move from Northeast Ohio to The Netherlands
 
 
Oliver, Roma and Jaclyn Palmer
Oliver, Roma and Jaclyn Palmer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Travel
House Hunters
Groningen

Industry:
Television

Location:
Lakewood - Ohio - US

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- From the shores of Lake Erie to the land of windmills and wooden shoes, a Northeast Ohio couple will soon have their transatlantic journey featured on the hit television series, Househunters International.  Moving from Lakewood, Ohio to Groningen, Netherands, Oliver and Jaclyn Palmer are leaving their beautiful Lakewood home for a taste of the Dutch life.  Oliver is an Engineer with Rovisys Buidling Technologies (Aurora and Europe) and Jaclyn is a music therapist. The Palmers have made the temporary transfer, along with their two-year-old daughter, Roma, for a several-year project Oliver is managing.

While extremely excited about the move, the couple is leaving behind family and a brand new house they built in Clifton pointe of Lakewood with Brickhaus Partners.  "Living in Europe has been a lifelong dream for us" said Oliver, "so when the opportunity was offered, we jumped at the adventure."   Along with preparing for the move, the Palmers were also selected to have their journey chronicled on television. "We felt that the show would not only be a unique experience", said Jaclyn, "but also would serve as a beautuiful memory of life abroad, expecially for our daughter."  While Jaclyn and Oliver are proud of their Northeast, Ohio roots (Lorain and Broadview Heights, respectively), they are excited to travel and embrace a new culture. "By drifting from your comfort zone, beautiful opportunities are available" said Jaclyn.

So the Palmers, an American-as-apple-pie family, will transfer to the country of Dutch apple pie.  You can follow their venture in an episode that chronicles that change. The episode will highlight the family's life in both Lakewood and Groningen, as well as an exciting search for the perfect new home, and Jaclyn's shift from making music with patients at University Hospitals to recording an album in Holland. http://www.jaclynbradleypalmer.com

The Palmer's episode will air on HGTV Tuesday, January 24 at 10:30pm EST and again, three hours later at 1:30am EST on HGTV.  Visit http://www.hgtv.com/shows/house-hunters-international/epi...
End
Source:Actum Fide
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Travel, House Hunters, Groningen
Industry:Television
Location:Lakewood - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Actum Fide Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share