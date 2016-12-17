News By Tag
Desert Storm Veteran Shirt Released At Navy Crow
From Vietnam War Veterans, Cold War Veterans, OIF and OEF Veterans and now Desert Storm Veterans are recognized at Navycrow.Com for their service to America. They are among our very finest. After many years the design team of Navycrow.Com has received inquiries about developing any number of thousands of designs that we wish we could all make. One of the most inquired about designs requested was for the Veterans of Operation Desert Storm. We heard them. We listened. We created.
Featuring a gas mask so reminiscent with the threats by Saddam Hussein that this would be the Mother of all battles and the threat of gas weapons the gas mask was a part of everyday training. Examples seen were in movies like Jarhead where the time to put on your MOPP gear was measured in seconds and made the difference between life and death.
Additionally, all the major aircraft platforms flown during Desert Storm are illustrated along with howitzers, tanks and crossed rifles from this time. Each military element was carefully placed on this designs to create a sunning visual representation of the war in the desert created for our Desert Storm Veterans.
Found At https://navycrow.com/
Contact
4802 SW Scholls-Ferry Rd Ste C
Portland, OR 97225
***@navycrow.com
