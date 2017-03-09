Country(s)
Romancing the Stones: Local Author and Rock Hound Digs Up New Novel with Publisher IngramElliott
Susan K. Morgan's sultry new romance, Surrender, and her metaphysical crystal shop have one thing in common—they're all about love.
"It's about people finding their true nature and inspiring them to surround themselves with positive energy," Susan said about her shop and her new novel. "When I visited Mexico, the beauty of the landscape inspired me, but also the love and happiness I felt from the people. I just gave into it. I knew there was a story to tell there. The title of my novel, Surrender, is a nod to how wonderful things can happen in our lives when we surrender to who we are at the core."
Surrender follows Jessica, a woman who has it all together—the fiancé, a great job, and an upcoming wedding to plan. It seems her future is set . . . until her intended is a no-show for their pre-wedding trip to Cancun. When Jessica decides to go it alone, it's a decision that takes many unexpected turns.
"Who hasn't had a wild hair and wanted to escape to a tropical wonderland?" said Charlotte Piel, Acquisitions Editor at IngramElliott. "Susan is an eclectic soul whose writing evokes love, passion, and excitement, a great combination in a romance writer."
Susan's special place
Walking through the door of the Rock Shop, it's apparent that it's a special place. An Enchanted Fairy Garden, the sweet tinkling of crystals, fresh greenery, and soothing scents and sounds create an uplifting environment that mirrors Susan's effusive joy. Recently expanding to their 311 Broadway Street location in Historic Downtown Paducah has allowed Susan and her husband of more than twenty years to offer a retreat center that hosts spiritual and wellness events, in addition to retail space that features crystals, gemstones, essential oils, and inspirational gifts.
But to Susan, the shop is much more. It's a sanctuary where she can reconnect to her own passions, one of which is writing. "I've been a wordsmith for the corporate world for decades," Susan says. "I'm an avid storyteller. I wanted to bring some of these characters and their stories to life."
Her publisher agrees. "We resonated with Susan's philosophy to 'live like you mean it'," says Charlotte. "What we loved about Surrender was its heart. The heart of the story is—like the author and the spiritual work she does for others—all about love. We're very excited to have Susan join the IngramElliott family."
Book Signing Events
Readers can stop by the Rock Shop to meet Susan in person and get an autographed copy of Surrender April 26-29, 2017, when the city of Paducah hosts the AQS QuiltWeek® event. Book signings are scheduled at Wildhair Studios' Rock Shop (311 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY, 42001) for Friday, April 28 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Central Time.
Surrender can be found in most major retailers in print and eBook.
