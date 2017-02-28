News By Tag
Snell & Wilmer Partner Daniel S. Rodman Inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers
The induction ceremony at which Rodman became a Fellow took place on March 4, 2017 at the 2017 Spring Annual Meeting of the College in Boca Raton, Florida.
Founded in 1960, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship is extended by invitation, after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Membership is limited to only those trial lawyers who are unquestionably and eminently qualified, in addition to being regarded as the best in their state or province. Additionally, to be considered for Fellowship lawyers are required to be actively engaged in trial work as their principal activity for a minimum of 15 years.
The College strives to improve and elevate the standards of trial practice, the administration of justice and the ethics of the trial profession. Although there are currently approximately 5,800 Fellows in the U.S. and Canada, membership can never be more than 1% of the total lawyer population of any state or province. The College's Fellows are carefully selected from among advocates who represent plaintiffs or defendants in civil proceedings of all types, as well as prosecutors and criminal defense lawyers. The College is thus able to speak with a balanced voice on important issues affecting the administration of justice. More information about the College is available online at https://www.actl.com/
At Snell & Wilmer, Rodman has a trial practice concentrated in product liability litigation, with principal emphasis on defending motor vehicle manufacturers and suppliers against claims of wrongful death or catastrophic injury in California and Nevada. More information about Rodman's practice is available online at https://www.swlaw.com/
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
