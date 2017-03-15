Fortna Promotes Jerry Hedrick to Vice President of Human Resources

End

-- As part of its dedication to ongoing associate development and talent leadership, Fortna, The Distribution Experts®, has promoted Jerry Hedrick to the position of Vice President of Human Resources.At the core of Fortna's success is its people – the community of associates across the globe who help our clients turn their distribution operations into a competitive advantage. Jerry will drive strategic leadership and operational excellence in all areas of human resources."Jerry's experience building and leading high-performance teams, and his deep experience in continuous improvement, will be a great asset as we continue to grow in a competitive market," said John A. White III, President and CEO of Fortna. "Jerry will help us attract, develop, and recognize our people so we can continue with our commitment to innovation and service excellence.""Finding the best talent and providing incredible development opportunities are key to living up to our internal brand promise of Passion-Promise-People," stated Jerry Hedrick, VP of Human Resources. "My focus is to continue to make Fortna an employer of choice, where people are deeply engaged and have energy and passion for their work."For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world's top brands – companies like O'Reilly, ASICS, Pick n Pay and Totto – helping them improve their distribution operations and transform their businesses. Companies with complex distribution operations trust Fortna to help them meet customer promises and competitive challenges profitably. We are a professional services firm built on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable to those results. Our expertise spans supply chain strategy, distribution center operations, material handling, supply chain systems, organizational excellence, and warehouse control software. www.fortna.com: Kate Baar, Director, Marketing, katebaar@fortna.com