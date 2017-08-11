QArea gets into finals of Software Testing Awards 2016 in 3 nominations

The European Software Testing Awards is an annual event held in London celebrating top notch quality in the software testing industry. The award is given to the best software testing vendors in various nominations.

-- QArea got shortlisted for Software Testing Awards in 3 nominations:Leading Vendor, Worksoft Testing Team of the Year, The best mobile project.Criteria for the Leading Vendor: commitment to high quality, value for money, customer satisfaction,flexibility, reliability, and velocity.Criteria for the Testing Team of the Year: outstanding communication demonstrated within the software testing team, effective teamwork, successful team building, evidence of a team commitment to high quality and standards, evidence of project results.Criteria for the Best Mobile Project : effective use of a best practice method/technique, successful outcome, evidence of a commitment to high quality and standards, a clear and concise "preparatory phase", clear and defined functional requirements.About QArea:QArea is a software outsourcing company which was founded in 2001 and has 800 + accomplished projects. Its representatives are spread all across the globe (Spain, France, Ukraine, the UK, the US, India, Israel) to facilitate communication and foster successful business cooperation and partnership.QArea has worked with such companies, as RebelMouse, Buzzfeed, HuffPost, Distractify, Skype, eBay, Allwomenstalk, Dashlane, and many others. Microsoft and Drupal.org are its official partners.Source: qarea.com