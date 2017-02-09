 
3-hr Salsa Boot Camp + Salsa Party Sat Feb 18th

if you are too busy for a regular Salsa class, check out our 3hr Salsa boot camp at Dancing4Fun dance Studio. Beginner and intermediate level. hosted by Salsa Atlanta.
 
 
11906143-dancing4fun-lesson-pic
ATLANTA - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Salsa Atlanta & Dancing4fun Presents..
Valentines Edition - 3hr Salsa Boot Camp Atlanta GA
Every Saturday Afternoon at 2pm - 5pm
Includes Evening Salsa Party!

Do you have two left feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?
No Problem! We got your back!!
2 - Different levels - Beginner Level  & Beyond Basic class

Do you want to learn how to dance Salsa but too busy to attend a
weekly Latin dance class? Are you visiting Atlanta for the
weekend?  New in town?  Check out our  3hr Salsa Boot
Camp in Atlanta Ga, every Saturday Afternoon. Singles,
Couples, or simply celebrating a special occasion. It
doesn't matter, I'm sure you guys will have a blast!
Whether you are a beginner or have been dancing for a while
and want to learn more Salsa moves. This 3hr Salsa class at
Dancing4fun dance studio in Norcross GA is for you.
Every 3 hr Salsa Boot Camp attendees can also attend our evening
party for free. This is a great way to practice all the moves you just
learned. Remember No Partner, No Rhythm needed!
Even if you have two left feet. Come check us out!

Go to our website for all the details.
You can also give us a call or text.

Time:
3-hr Salsa Boot camp
1:40pm - Check in
2pm - 5pm - 3hr Salsa Class (2 levels)
 -- Beginner & Intermediate levels

Where:
Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
6025 Peachtree Parkway
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
678.304.7(D4F)343

Costs:
$40/person or $70/couple in advanced
$50/person or $90 @ door

For more information or to pay in advanced:
https://www.facebook.com/events/213074262488682/ Feb 18th

Check out the Dessert & Salsa Dance party in the evening!
complimentary Chocolate Fountain!
https://www.facebook.com/events/1651005208523312/

http://salsabootcampatlanta.eventbrite.com
http://www.SalsaATL.com
http://www.meetup.com/salsaatlanta/events/

Check out our Facebook Fan page:
http://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATL
http://www.Facebook.com/LatinDancingGwinnett

follow us on Twitter & Instagram:
http://www.Twitter.com/SalsaATL
http://www.Instagram.com/SalsaATL

We also provide private lessons, DJ Services and Dance Instruction
for Corporate events and private parties in the Metro Atlanta Area.

Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 call/text
678.304.7D4F(343)

