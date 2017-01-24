Country(s)
Royal Berkshire Home Maintenance Ltd Improve Service Offerings For Home Owners
RBHM Ltd continue to grow their profile of service offerings for homeowners with gas boiler installations and repairs, plumbing services, water softener installations and their new home service offering ProtectionPlus.
Boiler Installations
RBHM offers a revolutionary way of getting up and running with a new central heating system using their new online instant quote tool. Within minutes you'll have a quote for your new boiler installation that comes with a 10 Years Guarantee as standard with all Worcester Bosch & ATAG installations. With 0% Finance options available that make it possible to spread the cost of your new boiler over 10 months and up to £400 for your Old Boiler. This makes the current offers the cheapest that RBHM have ever offered for a new boiler installation.
If you're considering replacing your current boiler, RBHM offer fully gas safe accredited Worcester installers and all of our Worcester installations can come with to ten years guarantee. The benefits of a new gas boiler that is A rated offer over 90% efficiency. Saving of up to 40% of the costs of running your old boiler. Extended guarantees to give you the piece of mind you need. In a typical UK household, more than half the money spent on fuel bills goes towards providing heating and hot water. As fuel costs rise, having an efficient and cost effective heating system is vital, and it's one of the main steps you can take to reducing your carbon dioxide emissions. It's important to understand your current heating system. Nearly all homes in the UK have either a central heating system – a boiler and radiators - or they use electric storage heaters. Some homes will also make use of individual heaters that are not part of the main central heating system.
Servicing Gas Appliances
At RBHM we believe in transparent and clear pricing to ensure that you are always receiving invoices that are clear and you understand where the costs have been allocated. Having your boiler, gas fire and other gas appliance servicing is an essential part of keeping your home running smoothly and efficiently. By not having your boiler serviced you increase the chances of breakdowns and this is especially true in older central heating systems. For newer boilers, having your annual service is normally a requirement of your guarantee and extended guarantee.
Water Softeners
We recommend and install for 90% of our customers, the CalMag CalSoft water softeners. They have very low running costs and have an entire range that covers smaller properties to much larger. CalMag is a UK company that have been running since 2002 and have quickly made a name as a quality product.
Hard water contains dissolved minerals which are not present in soft water and it is these which give hard water it's particular characteristics such as scale and scum formation and difficulty developing soapy lathers. The minerals that contribute to water hardness are calcium and magnesium, mainly in combination with bicarbonate, sulphate and chloride.
The calcium in hard water reacts with soaps and detergents making it difficult to develop a good soapy lather and instead can produce a scum either on the surface of the water or around basins or baths. When hard water is heated over 61c the balance between dissolved minerals are upset and the bicarbonate converts to carbonate. This leads to the precipitation of calcium carbonate scale, commonly called limescale.
ProtectionPlus
Thank you for choosing ProtectionPlus by RBHM Limited, A new and affordable way to manage home maintenance bills. We have designed these packages to be clear and cover almost every problem that may arise within your home. With no hidden charges and contracts that cover far more than any competitor, we are providing an extremely high level of service for a very affordable price, giving you peace of mind knowing we are just a phone call away.
