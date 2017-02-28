News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Globe Yacht Charter announces new Bali 4.5 for charter in Croatia
With it's big forward cockpit, unique natural ventilation and removable tables, Bali 4.5 is a catamaran where you won't lack space and comfort. In addition, all Bali 4.5 catamarans in Croatia are equipped with air condition and inverter for even more comfort. Below deck, four cabins with comfortable double beds can accomodate 8 people, while two more can sleep in saloon area. With everything said, there is little doubt that Bali 4.5 catamaran will become desirable yact for charter in Croatia.
For more information visit http://www.globeyachtcharter.com/
For other interesting yachts visit http://www.globeyachtcharter.com
Contact
Josko Poljak
Globe Yacht Charter
***@globeyachtcharter.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse