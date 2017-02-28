 
Industry News





Globe Yacht Charter announces new Bali 4.5 for charter in Croatia

 
 
Bali 45 Catamaran Croatia (1)
SPLIT, Croatia - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Globe Yacht Charter announces new arrival to Croatian yacht charter market. It's Bali 4.5 catamaran, made by renowned catamarans maker Catana. Since 1980's, Catana is building light and fast performance catamarans of all sizes, but it seems time has come for Catana to build catamaran for relaxation and family cruising. With it's sharp bows and sleek design, Bali 4.5 is still unique vessel as all of Catana catamarans are, so it's only equipment and lack of famous daggerboards that seperates it from the type.

With it's big forward cockpit, unique natural ventilation and removable tables, Bali 4.5 is a catamaran where you won't lack space and comfort. In addition, all Bali 4.5 catamarans in Croatia are equipped with air condition and inverter for even more comfort. Below deck, four cabins with comfortable double beds can accomodate 8 people, while two more can sleep in saloon area. With everything said, there is little doubt that Bali 4.5 catamaran will become desirable yact for charter in Croatia.

For more information visit http://www.globeyachtcharter.com/yacht-charter/bali-4-5/

For other interesting yachts visit http://www.globeyachtcharter.com

Josko Poljak
Globe Yacht Charter
***@globeyachtcharter.com
Source:Gobe Yacht Charter
Email:***@globeyachtcharter.com Email Verified
Tags:Catamaran Charter Croatia, Bali 4.5 catamaran Croatia, Yacht Charter Croatia
Industry:Tourism
Location:Split - Dalmatia - Croatia
Subject:Products
