Globe Yacht Charter announces new Bali 4.5 for charter in Croatia

-- Globe Yacht Charter announces new arrival to Croatian yacht charter market. It's Bali 4.5 catamaran, made by renowned catamarans maker Catana. Since 1980's, Catana is building light and fast performance catamarans of all sizes, but it seems time has come for Catana to build catamaran for relaxation and family cruising. With it's sharp bows and sleek design, Bali 4.5 is still unique vessel as all of Catana catamarans are, so it's only equipment and lack of famous daggerboards that seperates it from the type.With it's big forward cockpit, unique natural ventilation and removable tables, Bali 4.5 is a catamaran where you won't lack space and comfort. In addition, all Bali 4.5 catamarans in Croatia are equipped with air condition and inverter for even more comfort. Below deck, four cabins with comfortable double beds can accomodate 8 people, while two more can sleep in saloon area. With everything said, there is little doubt that Bali 4.5 catamaran will become desirable yact for charter in Croatia.For more information visit http://www.globeyachtcharter.com/ yacht-charter/ bali-4-5/ For other interesting yachts visit http://www.globeyachtcharter.com