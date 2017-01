Now & Again at The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts

The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts celebrates its 10th Anniversary with art from members past and present.

-- The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts (HGA) is celebrating 10 years as a gallery with a group show including 44 members, past and present. Opened in September of 2006 by 15 artists with little business experience who barely knew each other, the gallery was a leap of faith. Over the years the gallery has enlarged its space and taken in new artists and is now run by 21 members - equal partners who make most decisions by consensus. Featured artist shows, group shows, and juried shows create a strong relationship between the artists and the surrounding community., the latest group show, is HGA's way of celebrating with all of the talented artists and friends who have made the gallery a success.will run from January 25 through February 19with an opening reception on January 276-9pm.The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts is owned and operated by 21 local artists and represents these established artists exhibiting contemporary fine art and fine craft. The Gallery's offerings include oil and acrylic paintings, pastels, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, metals, encaustic, enamel, and wood. 121 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278. Phone: (919) 732-5001. The gallery is open 10am-6pm Monday - Saturday, and noon-4pm on Sunday. More information can be found on the HGA website: http://www.HillsboroughGallery.com