News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Now & Again at The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts celebrates its 10th Anniversary with art from members past and present.
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts is owned and operated by 21 local artists and represents these established artists exhibiting contemporary fine art and fine craft. The Gallery's offerings include oil and acrylic paintings, pastels, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, metals, encaustic, enamel, and wood. 121 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278. Phone: (919) 732-5001. The gallery is open 10am-6pm Monday - Saturday, and noon-4pm on Sunday. More information can be found on the HGA website: http://www.HillsboroughGallery.com
Contact
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
***@hillsboroughgallery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse