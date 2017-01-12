 
News By Tag
* Fine Art
* Fine Craft
* Gallery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hillsborough
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Now & Again at The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts

The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts celebrates its 10th Anniversary with art from members past and present.
 
 
Now & Again, Jan 25-Feb 19 at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
Now & Again, Jan 25-Feb 19 at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts (HGA) is celebrating 10 years as a gallery with a group show including 44 members, past and present. Opened in September of 2006 by 15 artists with little business experience who barely knew each other, the gallery was a leap of faith. Over the years the gallery has enlarged its space and taken in new artists and is now run by 21 members - equal partners who make most decisions by consensus. Featured artist shows, group shows, and juried shows create a strong relationship between the artists and the surrounding community. Now & Again, the latest group show, is HGA's way of celebrating with all of the talented artists and friends who have made the gallery a success. Now & Again will run from January 25 through February 19th with an opening reception on January 27th 6-9pm.

The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts is owned and operated by 21 local artists and represents these established artists exhibiting contemporary fine art and fine craft. The Gallery's offerings include oil and acrylic paintings, pastels, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, metals, encaustic, enamel, and wood. 121 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278. Phone: (919) 732-5001. The gallery is open 10am-6pm Monday - Saturday, and noon-4pm on Sunday. More information can be found on the HGA website: http://www.HillsboroughGallery.com

Contact
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
***@hillsboroughgallery.com
End
Source:The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
Email:***@hillsboroughgallery.com Email Verified
Tags:Fine Art, Fine Craft, Gallery
Industry:Arts
Location:Hillsborough - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hillsborough Gallery of Arts News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share