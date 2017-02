Visit Abaton at Hillsborough Gallery of Arts - It's All About The Story

Members of the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts Celebrate Local Children's Author, John Claude Bemis with artwork inspired by his latest book, Out of Abaton.

-- The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, an artist-owned and operated gallery in downtown Hillsborough, NC, presents the fifth annual featured show,. Each year gallery members choose a local author and book or story collection to respond to in their own medium. Previous authors have included Michael Malone, Jill McCorkle, Lee Smith and Allan Gurganus. This year the artists have selected a work by Hillsborough's own, John Claude Bemis, as their source of inspiration. Each piece in the group show,, is inspired by Bemis' novel "Out of Abaton, The Wooden Prince." The show runs from February 20 to March 26, 2017, with an opening reception on Friday, February 24 from 6-9 pm.Mr. Bemis will read from his novel on Sunday March 5from 4-6pm in the gallery. The reading will be followed by a reception and book signing."Out Of Abaton" is John Bemis' new interpretation of the well-loved tale of Pinocchio. Just as the wooden puppet changes into a human boy, Bemis transforms this classic story with fantastic creatures, alchemy, and the mystery of human emotion--all woven into the magical and glorious landscape of Italy. The artists of the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts depict this fantastic tale in paintings, photography, metal, fiber, glass, ceramics, and wood. It is a show for all those who appreciate rich storytelling and local art.John Claude Bemis is an award-winning author and also an inspiring speaker and musician. Bemis grew up in North Carolina and became an elementary school teacher after studying Art History and Education at UNC-Chapel Hill. His experiences of reading, exploring, and teaching naturally evolved into a career of writing. He received the Excellence in Teaching Award from UNC Chapel Hill's School of Education and was chosen as North Carolina's Piedmont Laureate for Children's Literature in 2013. He lives in Hillsborough, North Carolina.The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts is owned and operated by 21 local artists and represents these established artists exhibiting contemporary fine art and fine craft. The Gallery's offerings include oil and acrylic paintings, pastels, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, metals, encaustic, enamel, and wood. 121 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278. Phone: (919) 732-5001. The gallery is open 10am-6pm Monday - Saturday, and noon-4pm on Sunday. More information can be found on the HGA website: http://www.HillsboroughGallery.com