December 2016





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Northwestern Mutual presents Soar Women's Empowerment 2nd Annual Summit in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Restoring, Reviving, and Rebuilding Women in Our Communities "It's the year of Elevation"
 
 
WWW.SOARWOMEN.COM
WWW.SOARWOMEN.COM
 
MILWAUKEE - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- Northwestern Mutual presents Soar Women's Empowerment 2nd Annual Summit

Restoring, Reviving, and Rebuilding Women in Our Communities "It's the year of Elevation"

Soar Women's Empowerment Summit is the definitive global market and conference for women around the world, and a must attend event for women, entrepreneurs, business professionals, book authors, film producers, and those seeking growth building opportunities. SWES's 2017 highlight moments will be  live streaming in over 188 countries accessible from any mobile device compliments of GETITLIVE.TV.

Soar Women's Empowerment Summit is presented by Northwestern Mutual the summit will start on February 23 - 25, 2017 guests will have an opportunity to attend: presentations, workshops, open panel discussions, TAMTALK pitch series, and more. SWES's daytime events are scheduled to take place at the Holiday Inn Riverfront hotel 4700 North Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI. The event ends on February 25, 2017 with a red carpet award ceremony "Women of Excellence," opening with gospel recording artist Tammy Warren and featuring national recording artists Julia Huff, performing a tribute to the legendary award-winning songstress, Phyllis Hyman. In addition, appearing on the red carpet  will be "Married to Medicine," reality celebrity Lisa Nicole Cloud, Dr. Myla Bennett, Dr. Sonja Stribling, Dr. Christopher Chappell, Wisconsin Senator Lena Taylor, former NFL player Victor B. Cohen, Mayor Franklin Deese of Marshville North Carolina, film producer Cedric Nettles, former Judge Michelle Havas, Wisconsin State Representative Jason Fields, Pastor Deon Hayes, and a host of other prestigious guests will join the celebration; being held at 1451 Renaissance Place 1451 North Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI.

Guests can purchase a three day access passes online at http://www.1921wallstreetjournal.com/conference for $189. For every pass sold SWES will donate a pass to a woman living in a shelter and/or in improvised conditions. The organization's goal is to revive, restore and rebuild lives. The organization is also providing discounts for military $65 and students $45 passes (must have valid ID#).

"2017 is the year for elevation," said SWES's founder.

About Us

Roth & Lawrence LLC, Director of Communication Tam Lawrence launched Soar Women's Empowerment Summit in 2016 as a humanitarian project. In efforts, to keep her mother's work alive Lawrence started SWES. The summit was developed to empower, inspire, and promote compassion amongst women.

"My mother was a community advocate who had marched for fair housing, ministered in churches and loved on others in silence," said Ms. Lawrence Founder of SWES.

The upcoming event is expected to attract over 300+ plus women from WI, NY, IL, DC, MD, VA, FL, SC, and NC. Reservations have been rolling in since the campaign started back in late November, since over 104 women have registered. With the support of sponsors such as: Northwestern Mutual, Muse Gallery Guesthouse, 1451 Renaissance Place, Exposure Magazine, Urban Wall Street Journal, and  Get It Live.TV this event will be a success.

"Our children will suffer if adults continue to resist our opportunity to create change. My parents taught me when you see a problem, you solve it," stated Lawrence.

Roth & Lawrence LLC, in 2015 expanded its boutique public relations firm to Milwaukee, WI. Founded by Tam Lawrence a Marquette University grad. For over 15 years as publicist,  Lawrence has worked with celebrities, pro athletes, politicians, and the alike. Traveling around the country from Dallas, TX, Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, Kailua Kona, HI and now residing in Milwaukee. Lawrence relocated back to Milwaukee to be closer to her mother, together they fight to win--beyond unwarranted conditions.  To learn more visit http://www.1921wallstreetjournal.com/conference or call us at (414) 856-5330

Media Contact
Roth & Lawrence, LLC Public Relations Firm
Taylor Scott
tl@rlassc.com
Source:Roth & Lawrence LLC,
Email:***@rlassc.com Email Verified
Roth & Lawrence PRs
