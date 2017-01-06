News By Tag
USMC Spartan 300 Style Belt-Buckle
The USMC Spartan 300 Style Belt-Buckle was designed for the hard-chargers of our Corps. Engraved on the back is, "come home with your shield, or on it." This statement speak volumes of the warrior ethos of United States Marines.
This USMC Spartan 300 Style Belt-Buckle was crafted out of the tradition of a warrior elite. Whose warrior ethos has transcended centuries. This ethos that burns in the heart of every United States Marine!
Behind the Spartan Shield Belt-Buck is engraved, "Come home with your shield, or on it." This quote was a common saying from Spartan mothers and wives to their men before battle.
Today,the armor is different. We do not carry the Spear, Helmet, or Shield. We don Rifle, Kevlar, and Flak. Yet the spirit stays the same! Semper Fidelis!
Our Values
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.
Our Gear
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
-The original USMC Spartan 300 Style Belt-Buckle™
-Deep 3d relief with metallic accents
-4 inch wide Belt-Buckle (5mm thickness)
-Highly detailed relief
-Antique silver and gold accents
-Richly displayed red, engraved lettering
-Belt-Buckle sold individually
Due to the popularity of Devildogshirts.com coins can be at times placed on back order. Please know if a Belt-Buckle is back ordered they are being replenished. The expected time of coins on back order can take between 2-3 weeks depending on the complexity of the Belt-Buckle. We appreciate your patience and the opportunity to be of service to you.
Our Team
Our team of veterans play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fi!
To get this item use this link: http://devildogshirts.com/
For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
