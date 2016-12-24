 
Industry News





December 2016
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

2016 Proves Explosive For Disruptor, IndieONE Global Radio Platform, As It Reaches 85 Countries

In June, the World's Premiere Next Generation Broadcast Radio Platform, IndieONE Global Radio and Scorpio Media Group, LLC announced plans to disrupt the Digital Media Industry. The mission is simple, reject the status quo in Technology and Media.
 
 
Founder / CEO, Darrin Scorpio Campbell
Founder / CEO, Darrin Scorpio Campbell
 
MIAMI - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- IndieONE Global Radio Network kicked off 2016 with little fanfare, but in June, a decisive wave of changes to increase the listernship footprint and content catalog proved to be a very successful effort towards the growth of the Digital Media platform.

In a year end audit, it was noted that IndieONE Global Radio Network has managed to reach a current peak of 85 countries worldwide, all within a 12 month period and completely organically. October saw yet another major shift for the Digital Media platform, as IndieONE Global Radio launched the first functional mobile app. This effort is in line with the next major shift of being a 100% mobile platform by the end of 2017. By year's end in 2017,  IndieONE Global Radio will eliminate it's website services and shift to all mobile distribution and operation. On October 8th,  IndieONE Global Radio Network released the long awaited Mobile App on the Google Play store. It will be available on the Apple Store in the next few weeks.

The network focuses on providing music lovers with a new musical experience by playing music by the often overlooked Indie and Unsigned Artists from all over the world. The artists of the station have been increasingly included in the promotions as a result of their music and brands being promoted regulary by the network.

Although IndieONE Global Radio primarily features rising music artists,  they have included music by mainstream artist who have either been re-entering the music space or whose careers have recently taken off. This inclusion has sparked the likes of International Recording artist,  Sheila E., to take notice and supporting the network's efforts by sharing it with her own network of followers.

Here's the complete list of countries and their ranking for IndieONE FM Global Radio Network, as of December 31, 2016.

Top Countries

Country Sessions
United States          66%
Mexico          3%
Russian Federation 3%
Other          27%

1. United States          US
2. Mexico          MX
3. Russian Federation          RU
4. Canada          CA
5. United Kingdom          GB
6. Unknown
7. Brazil          BR
8. Germany          DE
9. Romania          RO
10. Spain          ES
11. Taiwan, Province Of China   TW
12. Argentina          AR
13. Switzerland          CH
14. Poland          PL
15. France          FR
16. Australia          AU
17. Japan          JP
18. Netherlands          NL
19. Ukraine          UA
20. Panama          PA
21. Egypt          EG
22. Singapore          SG
23. Turkey          TR
24. Peru          PE
25. Luxembourg          LU
26. Finland          FI
27. Austria          AT
28. Sweden          SE
29. Malaysia          MY
30. Serbia          RS
31. Slovakia          SK
32. United Arab Emirates          AE
33. Belarus          BY
34. Ireland          IE
35. Uruguay          UY
36. India          IN
37. Ecuador          EC
38. Korea, Republic Of          KR
39. Guatemala          GT
40. Croatia          HR
41. Tunisia          TN
42. Philippines          PH
43. Chile          CL
44. Norway          NO
45. Denmark          DK
46. Colombia          CO
47. South Africa          ZA
48. Latvia          LV
49. Algeria          DZ
50. Bahrain          BH
51. Bolivia          BO
52. European Union          EU
53. Pakistan          PK


https://youtu.be/y-X8zD5jUc0



After consistent growth and exposure for the Digital Media platform,  the staff of Scorpio Media Group and IndieONE Global Radio Network (IndieONEGlobalRadio.com) decided to explore more avenues that would help Indie artists get the help they so desperately need to expand their reach aND chances of success. Darrin Scorpio Campbell has been working tirelessly with his team to launch a major project that will streamline many of the inefficient processes associated with the Entertainment, Digital Media and Music Industries.

Indie and Unsigned Artists are encouraged to submit their music for airplay consideration by visiting the IndieONE Global Radio Network website @ IndieONEGlobalRadio.com or using other Mobile App.

Scorpio Media Group, LLC
***@indieoneglobalradio.com
