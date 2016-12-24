News By Tag
2016 Proves Explosive For Disruptor, IndieONE Global Radio Platform, As It Reaches 85 Countries
In June, the World's Premiere Next Generation Broadcast Radio Platform, IndieONE Global Radio and Scorpio Media Group, LLC announced plans to disrupt the Digital Media Industry. The mission is simple, reject the status quo in Technology and Media.
In a year end audit, it was noted that IndieONE Global Radio Network has managed to reach a current peak of 85 countries worldwide, all within a 12 month period and completely organically. October saw yet another major shift for the Digital Media platform, as IndieONE Global Radio launched the first functional mobile app. This effort is in line with the next major shift of being a 100% mobile platform by the end of 2017. By year's end in 2017, IndieONE Global Radio will eliminate it's website services and shift to all mobile distribution and operation. On October 8th, IndieONE Global Radio Network released the long awaited Mobile App on the Google Play store. It will be available on the Apple Store in the next few weeks.
The network focuses on providing music lovers with a new musical experience by playing music by the often overlooked Indie and Unsigned Artists from all over the world. The artists of the station have been increasingly included in the promotions as a result of their music and brands being promoted regulary by the network.
Although IndieONE Global Radio primarily features rising music artists, they have included music by mainstream artist who have either been re-entering the music space or whose careers have recently taken off. This inclusion has sparked the likes of International Recording artist, Sheila E., to take notice and supporting the network's efforts by sharing it with her own network of followers.
Here's the complete list of countries and their ranking for IndieONE FM Global Radio Network, as of December 31, 2016.
Top Countries
Country Sessions
United States 66%
Mexico 3%
Russian Federation 3%
Other 27%
1. United States US
2. Mexico MX
3. Russian Federation RU
4. Canada CA
5. United Kingdom GB
6. Unknown
7. Brazil BR
8. Germany DE
9. Romania RO
10. Spain ES
11. Taiwan, Province Of China TW
12. Argentina AR
13. Switzerland CH
14. Poland PL
15. France FR
16. Australia AU
17. Japan JP
18. Netherlands NL
19. Ukraine UA
20. Panama PA
21. Egypt EG
22. Singapore SG
23. Turkey TR
24. Peru PE
25. Luxembourg LU
26. Finland FI
27. Austria AT
28. Sweden SE
29. Malaysia MY
30. Serbia RS
31. Slovakia SK
32. United Arab Emirates AE
33. Belarus BY
34. Ireland IE
35. Uruguay UY
36. India IN
37. Ecuador EC
38. Korea, Republic Of KR
39. Guatemala GT
40. Croatia HR
41. Tunisia TN
42. Philippines PH
43. Chile CL
44. Norway NO
45. Denmark DK
46. Colombia CO
47. South Africa ZA
48. Latvia LV
49. Algeria DZ
50. Bahrain BH
51. Bolivia BO
52. European Union EU
53. Pakistan PK
After consistent growth and exposure for the Digital Media platform, the staff of Scorpio Media Group and IndieONE Global Radio Network (IndieONEGlobalRadio.com) decided to explore more avenues that would help Indie artists get the help they so desperately need to expand their reach aND chances of success. Darrin Scorpio Campbell has been working tirelessly with his team to launch a major project that will streamline many of the inefficient processes associated with the Entertainment, Digital Media and Music Industries.
Indie and Unsigned Artists are encouraged to submit their music for airplay consideration by visiting the IndieONE Global Radio Network website @ IndieONEGlobalRadio.com or using other Mobile App.
Contact
Scorpio Media Group, LLC
***@indieoneglobalradio.com
