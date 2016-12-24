2016 Proves Explosive For Disruptor, IndieONE Global Radio Platform, As It Reaches 85 Countries

In June, the World's Premiere Next Generation Broadcast Radio Platform, IndieONE Global Radio and Scorpio Media Group, LLC announced plans to disrupt the Digital Media Industry. The mission is simple, reject the status quo in Technology and Media.

Founder / CEO, Darrin Scorpio Campbell

Contact

Scorpio Media Group, LLC

***@indieoneglobalradio.com Scorpio Media Group, LLC

End

-- IndieONE Global Radio Network kicked off 2016 with little fanfare, but in June, a decisive wave of changes to increase the listernship footprint and content catalog proved to be a very successful effort towards the growth of the Digital Media platform.October saw yet another major shift for the Digital Media platform, as IndieONE Global Radio launched the first functional mobile app. This effort is in line with the next major shift of being aBy year's end in 2017, IndieONE Global Radio will eliminate it's website services and shift to all mobile distribution and operation. On October 8th, IndieONE Global Radio Network released the long awaited Mobile App on the Google Play store. It will be available on the Apple Store in the next few weeks.The network focuses on providing music lovers with a new musical experience by playing music by the often overlooked Indie and Unsigned Artists from all over the world. The artists of the station have been increasingly included in the promotions as a result of their music and brands being promoted regulary by the network.Although IndieONE Global Radio primarily features rising music artists, they have included music by mainstream artist who have either been re-entering the music space or whose careers have recently taken off. This inclusion has sparked the likes of International Recording artist, Sheila E., to take notice and supporting the network's efforts by sharing it with her own network of followers.Here's the complete list of countries and their ranking for IndieONE FM Global Radio Network, as of December 31, 2016.Country SessionsUnited States 66%Mexico 3%Russian Federation 3%Other 27%1. United States US2. Mexico MX3. Russian Federation RU4. Canada CA5. United Kingdom GB6. Unknown7. Brazil BR8. Germany DE9. Romania RO10. Spain ES11. Taiwan, Province Of China TW12. Argentina AR13. Switzerland CH14. Poland PL15. France FR16. Australia AU17. Japan JP18. Netherlands NL19. Ukraine UA20. Panama PA21. Egypt EG22. Singapore SG23. Turkey TR24. Peru PE25. Luxembourg LU26. Finland FI27. Austria AT28. Sweden SE29. Malaysia MY30. Serbia RS31. Slovakia SK32. United Arab Emirates AE33. Belarus BY34. Ireland IE35. Uruguay UY36. India IN37. Ecuador EC38. Korea, Republic Of KR39. Guatemala GT40. Croatia HR41. Tunisia TN42. Philippines PH43. Chile CL44. Norway NO45. Denmark DK46. Colombia CO47. South Africa ZA48. Latvia LV49. Algeria DZ50. Bahrain BH51. Bolivia BO52. European Union EU53. Pakistan PKAfter consistent growth and exposure for the Digital Media platform, the staff of Scorpio Media Group and IndieONE Global Radio Network () decided to explore more avenues that would help Indie artists get the help they so desperately need to expand their reach aND chances of success. Darrin Scorpio Campbell has been working tirelessly with his team to launch a major project that will streamline many of the inefficient processes associated with the Entertainment, Digital Media and Music Industries.Indie and Unsigned Artists are encouraged to submit their music for airplay consideration by visiting the IndieONE Global Radio Network website @or using other Mobile App.