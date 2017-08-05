News By Tag
Registermymusic Charts Independent Recording Artist On Billboard Top 20 Singles
Recording artist DJ Sultan debuts on billboard top 20 with the release of his new single "Hips Sing" ft. Elephant Man
Working alongside the radio and public relations team at registermymusic, independent recording artist DJ Sultan ft. Elephant Man debuted his new hit single"Hips Sing" on Billboard Top 20 Singles and continues to chart for seven consecutive weeks! Described as a mix of pop, reggae, and dance "Hips Sing" has quickly gained national attention. Charting drt top 200, independent, dance, and pop DJ Sultan continues to gain new fm radio markets and new fans!
Radio airplay, national charting, interviews and public relations! Charting over 400 artist in 2016, Registermymusic has become one of the most successful radio and public relations firm in the United States.
