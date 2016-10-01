 
News By Tag
* Meeting Security
* Mobile Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Taipei City
  New Taipei City
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Apple Watches banned from government meetings due to security concerns

Do not use smartphone, smartwatch, mobile phone during the important meeting.
 
 
32
32
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a report from The Telegraph, (http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/10/09/apple-watches-banned-from-cabinet-after-ministers-warned-devices/) the UK government is worried that the Apple Watch's microphone could be used to listen in on high-level policy discussions, especially by Russian intelligence.

UK ministers have been barred from wearing smartwatches to cabinet meetings over fears the Apple watches cloud be hacked.

Cabinet ministers is members of Parliament who head executive departments like treasury and defense

Not only in UK but also in Australia, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed that he has to remove his Apple Watch for cabinet meetings. All communication devices have been banned from the Australian government's cabinet meeting for some time.

Smart watch can be a listening devices, mobile phone can be used as covert spy equipment. To protect the privacy, it needed to be taken to exclude all devices that can be connected to the internet from the important meetings.

Phone detector (http://www.cleverintelligenceunity.tw/s/en/2/product/Cust...) can helps to detect if there is any using mobile phone, smart watches.

Shielding devices can block the signal.

Need a solution to secure your meeting, please check with CIU Co., Ltd.
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:+886229410257
Tags:Meeting Security, Mobile Security
Industry:Security
Location:New Taipei City - New Taipei City - Taiwan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CIU Co., LTD News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share