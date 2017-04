Apple Watches banned from government meetings due to security concerns

Do not use smartphone, smartwatch, mobile phone during the important meeting.

According to a report from, (http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/10/09/apple-watches-banned-from-cabinet-after-ministers-warned-devices/) the UK government is worried that the Apple Watch's microphone could be used to listen in on high-level policy discussions, especially by Russian intelligence.UK ministers have been barred from wearing smartwatches to cabinet meetings over fears the Apple watches cloud be hacked.Cabinet ministers is members of Parliament who head executive departments like treasury and defenseNot only in UK but also in Australia, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed that he has to remove his Apple Watch for cabinet meetings. All communication devices have been banned from the Australian government's cabinet meeting for some time.Smart watch can be a listening devices, mobile phone can be used as covert spy equipment. To protect the privacy, it needed to be taken to exclude all devices that can be connected to the internet from the important meetings.