Trumpeter Preston Smith Releases His Innervision Debut album "On The Surface" July 21st

"On the Surface" brings a collaboration of smooth, jazzy, funky, and neo-soul tunes including the recently released radio charting single "Meatballin'"

Preston Smith - On The Surface

-- Innervision Records recording artist and multi-award winning trumpeter Preston Smith comes from Houston, Texas. "On the Surface" features Smith's own writing along with original writing by Cory James, Roderick Allen, Kiland, and Frank McComb.The album features Danny Kusz, Althea Rene', Andre Hayward, Dean James, John Lyons, Theresa Grayson, Shonie Cooper, Roderick Allen, Shonnie Murrell, Kyle Turner, Frank McComb, Will Fortune, Tony Exum jr., Antoinette Roberson, David P. Stevens, Phillip "Doc" Martin, Cory James, John Fontenot, Darryl McCoy jr., and more. "On the Surface" recently won "Album of the Year" at the 2017 Indie Music Channel Awards in Hollywood, CA.A music teacher and coach by profession, Smith is the host of the Saturday Jazz Brunch at Houston's House of Blues, the host of Sunday Evening Jazz at the Cellar Door Winery, and he was also the host of the Straight Ahead Jazz Night at the famous Red Cat Jazz Café in downtown Houston which has a long history of showcasing jazz artists of various genres. Smith is making a name for himself as a premier performer in the area thanks to many performances with his band, and additional appearances nationally.Preston is an endorsing artist for Phaeton Trumpets. Smith plays on a Phaeton Brushed Brass finish PHT-2030 Bb trumpet, and a Phaeton Brushed Brass finish PHTF-LV 2900 flugelhorn.- www.innervisionrecords.com - is an innovative record label with a special focus on operating within the ever-changing music industry and revolutionizing the way the artist-label relationship works. Innervision specializes in Groove/Smooth Urban Jazz, Jazz, Chill , Neo-Soul and World Music. Innervision is dedicated to infusing fresh, new styles of music, and raising the level of the music you hear by bringing your airwaves, internet and satellite radio great independent music created by artists with a passion for music. This passion, coupled with Innervisions rejection of the music industry's corporate model, enables Innervision Records to bring unique and refreshing music to the masses.