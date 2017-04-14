 
Industry News





Dannex Construction of Virginia hires the Childress Agency

 
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- We are excited to welcome Dannex Construction of Fredericksburg, Virginia as one of our clients. Dannex Construction has hired The Childress Agency to create and develop a custom, user-friendly website. Dannex Construction is a full class A general contracting business serving in Arlington VA, Spotsylvania VA, Fredericksburg VA, Fairfax VA, Stafford VA and other northern Virginia areas. Dannex specializes in new home construction and additions. The Childress Agency looks forward to re-designing and upgrading their current website.

We don't build ordinary websites.  We strive to push boundaries, break barriers and uncork the creativity of our clients.  Our passion is clean, clutter-free web design that functions seamlessly across all devices and platforms.  Our web design projects are creatively elegant, but with the responsive user interface and functionality that today's consumer demands.  We deliver quality results by showcasing your products and services in the best possible light, generating interest and creating opportunity for consumers to dive deeper into your brand.

Contemplating whether your website needs a redesign? http://www.childressagency.com Give the Childress Agency a call! 540-412-5199

