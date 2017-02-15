BEPeterson, Inc. Manufactures Dissolved Gas Conditioning Tower for U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Gas Conditioning Tower - Neosho National Fish Hatchery

Contact

Daniel Szczurko

***@bepeterson.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12589824/1 Daniel Szczurko

End

-- BEPeterson is pleased to announce the shipment of a Dissolved Gas Conditioning Tower for the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service for installation at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery.The Dissolved Gas Conditioning Tower is a custom vessel manufactured in 316 stainless steel. The Stainless steel vessel fabrication was designed and manufactured in accordance with ASME Section 8 Division 1 code. The vessel is 178"OAL x 33"OD at the base and 51"at the top. The vessel weighs 1,700 lbs.The tower will be used for aeration to increase dissolved oxygen levels and reduce dissolved carbon dioxide levels, as well as cooling. In normal operation the Dissolved Gas Conditioning Tower shall receive 375 gpm of spring water from the side-stream pump supply line. Spring water enters the Dissolved Gas Conditioning Tower at the top and flows down through the vessel through two distinct sections. In the first section (Upper Section), air from outside the tower is ventilated (pulled) through the tower by an inline centrifugal blower. The inline centrifugal blower is integral to the Dissolved Gas Conditioning Tower and provides a minimum air flow of 375 SCFM at 0.5-inches static water pressure. Spring water flows over random plastic packing in the Upper Section and dissolved carbon dioxide is removed from solution while some dissolved oxygen is added. Carbon dioxide gas stripped from solution is vented to the outside. In the second section (Lower Section), pure oxygen gas (~99%) is injected into an open chamber where it flows through successive open chambers and then out of the Dissolved Gas Conditioning Tower. As water flows downward through the open chambers dissolved oxygen is added and dissolved nitrogen is removed. When water reaches the bottom of the Lower Section it flows out the open bottom of the unit into the sump.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Fisheries Program operates the Neosho National Fish Hatchery. This is the oldest operating federal fish hatchery in the United States. Established in 1888, the hatchery is located in the Ozark Mountain Region of southwest Missouri. It is one of 70 hatcheries operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with a mission to conserve and protect our nation's fishery resources.Since 1935 BEPeterson has set the standard for custom metal fabrication of heavy-gauge metal parts and equipment. BEP has been relied on by our customers to provide complete engineering, design and project management of the most critical components. We are ISO 9001:2008 certified and ASME certified. Our 88,000 square foot facility with high ceiling bays is one of the largest in the Northeast.BEPeterson is both a high volume contract manufacturer and a custom metal fabricator. BEP utilizes advanced manufacturing techniques and low cost material procurement to supply consistent and repeatable high quality products to our customers.BEP manufactures Pressure Vessels, Tanks, ASME pressure vessels & tanks, ASME code and non-code vacuum chambers and vacuum furnaces, filter vessels, filter housings, skid assemblies, Co-gen ducting and a variety of industrial metal fabrications.Buyers in the power and utilities, medical, chemical, environmental/filtration and industrial marketplaces choose to partner with BEPeterson because they value the fact that BEPeterson offers more than mere fabrication capabilities. BEPeterson can optimize our customer's requirements for cost, delivery and quality.