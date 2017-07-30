 
Industry News





Dancer, Asia Diamond-Dances with The Original Spindarella

Asia Diamond Booked as Choreographer and Dancer for The Original Spindarella.
 
 
Spindarella with her dancers
NEW YORK, N.J. - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Dancer, Asia Diamond was booked to choreograph and dance for The Original Spindarella new single "Spin Splash" first live performance for Summer Stage in Harlem.

A few of you may be wondering who is The Original Spindarella. She is the first female "DJ to go mainstream with the multiplatinum selling all female trio Rap girl group sensation in the 80's -Salt n Pepa! I am their first DJ addition to the duo." (quote taken from glamsensedivas blog).

Getting the call for this opportunty was a huge blessing for Asia Diamond. She was honored to assist putting together her first show. Asia doesn't consider herself a choreographer, but when she is called to do it- she puts her best food forward.

Spin was very happy with Asia Diamond's work- with this another door has opened. She will peform with Spindarella on Aug 3 at the M1-5 Bar and Lounge. Where Soul For Real and Phresher will also perform. (https://www.localtalentconnect.com/ for tickets)


"I am beyond grateful for the oppurtunity of working with Spindarella. She is vey humble, down to earth and very easy to work with. I look fowad to doing more shows and choroegraphing more for her. I also want to thank Kendria Norman for presenting this oppurtunity to me. Also, I was happy with the fiinish product. The audience enjoyed the show, down to Dr. Bob Lee from WBLS"


Follow @asiadiamond
https://www.asiadiamondmason.com/
Source:Asia Diamond Mason and DJ Spindarella
Email:***@asiadiamondmason.com
Tags:The Original Spindarella, Asia Diamond Mason, Salt N Peppa
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York - New Jersey - United States
Page Updated Last on: Jul 30, 2017
Shauna D and Co PRs
