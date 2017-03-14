News By Tag
Best Price Trailers Earns Regional Outstanding Dealer Award, ATC Platinum Dealer Award
Share this: Best Price Trailers is pleased to announce that the company has earned a Regional Outstanding Dealer Award & ATC Platinum Dealer Award. #Bestpricetrailers
"These awards are well deserved by our entire hard working team," said Robin. "Our business continues to grow at a steady pace and I am grateful to the outstanding effort that everyone here puts in, and to all of our customers for their trust in us," he added.
Best Price Trailers has been a Top 10 Dealers award recipient six times: 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and now 2016.
Best Price Trailers opened their Florida showroom in 2001 at 950 Ridgewood Ave, in Holly Hill. They expanded in 2004 to adjoin to 930 Ridgewood Ave., and again in 2015 and purchased the adjacent lot at 918 Ridgewood, and now have 650 feet of US 1 frontage, with nearly four acres of property. They have taken advantage of the City of Holly Hill's beautification grants on more than one occasion to assist in their expansions, including a signage, facade and demolition grant. They carry over 200 car trailers, motorcycle trailers, utility, equipment, cargo, race, stacker, and concession trailers ready for immediate shipment worldwide. Twenty eight percent of their trailer sales are shipped out of the U.S. They are a past recipient of multiple Top 10 Dealer Awards from their manufactures. BestPriceTrailers.com offers a wide variety of open and enclosed trailers for sale online and at their lot in Holly Hill. All of their custom trailers are designed and built with aluminum or steel framing by top trailer manufacturers. They carry; ATC, Sundowner Trailers, Sure-Trac, Cargomate, Continental Cargo, Aluma, Haulmark, Deck Over Dolly, H&H Trailers, Showtime Trailers by UTC, Wells Cargo, Anvil, and Continental (boat trailer). They can be reached at 1-877-258-1445, 386-258-1630 or online at www.BestPriceTrailers.com or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Pictured from left to right: Jessica Gray, Mike Piazza, Christian Gibbs, Robin Hanger, Earle Overin, and Trey Haylock.
Best Price Trailers
***@marketing2go.biz
