Oncotelic and Autotelic Inc. Present Clinical Data at 2017 GI Cancer Symposium to Support IL-8 Positive Association with Survival Improved Overall Survival in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer treated with Trabedersen (OT-101) AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Overexpression of transforming growth factor-beta 2 (TGF-b2) is associated with poor prognosis of tumors and plays a key role in malignant progression of various tumors by inducing proliferation, metastasis, angiogenesis, and immunosuppression. Oncotelic is developing a TGF- β2 antisense agent(OT-101) as an immunotherapy against pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and glioblastoma. Previously we have reported the clinical data in support of the de-cloaking of pancreatic tumors to subsequent chemotherapies following OT-101 treatment. It was also shown that treatment with OT-101 followed by subsequent chemotherapy significantly improves overall survival(OS) . In this phase 1/2 clinical study in pancreatic cancer patients, the IL-8 spike is shown to be predictive of TGF-β2 immunotherapy probably due to its role in potentiating cytokines storm during immunotherapy. The IL-8 spike during the 1st cycle of therapy is associated with improved OS in pancreatic cancer patients treated with OT-101 above and beyond those seen with current treatments. Dr. Vuong Trieu, Ph.D., the President of Oncotelic, will present the data at Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium in San Francisco on January 20, 2017, which shows positive correlation of IL-8 with overall survival (OS) of the pancreatic cancer patients.



The presentation will be as follow:



Title:Correlation of circulating IL-8 levels with improved overall survival in advanced pancreatic cancer patients in response to antisense OT-101 (trabedersen) therapy



Conference : The 2017 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21



Time and Date : January 20th, 2017. 12:30- 2:00 pm and 5:30-6:30 pm



Sessions/Board : Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract/ L6



Authors : Vuong Trieu 1, Osmond D'Cruz2, Sanjive Qazi2, Kevin Ng2, Larn Hwang1



Institutions : 1Oncotelic Inc., Agoura Hills, CA 91301; 2Autotelic Inc., Costa Mesa, CA 92626



About Trabedersen



Trabedersen (OT-101) is a single-stranded phosphorothioate antisense oligodeoxynucleotide (18-mer) designed to specifically target the human TGF-β2 messenger RNA. The Mechanism of Action exploration focuses on targeting downregulation and immunostimulation. Trabedersen is believed to reverse TGF-β's immunosuppressive effects, rendering the tumor visible to a patient's immune system and resulting in priming and specific activation of the patient's anti-tumor immune response. OT-101 has completed multiple clinical trials and is poised for multiple phase II combination trials followed by pivotal phase III registration trials.



About Oncotelic Inc.



Oncotelic's lead therapeutic platform is OT-101 Oncotelic intends to conduct registration trials for multiple cancer indications including pancreatic, melanoma, and glioblastoma. The executives of Oncotelic are a group of pharmaceutical veterans who believe that OT-101will present a paradigm shift in the treatment of cancers.



About Autotelic Inc.



Autotelic works through partners to transform how medications are being delivered. The Autotelic Inc. platform is a Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) device which allows PK guided dosing, reducing the toxicity from overmedication and increasing the efficacy from under-medication. Current dosing schemes result in either too much drug exposure or too little drug exposure because of individual pharmacokinetic variations. The Autotelic pipeline includes TDM devices for management of oncology, hypertension and pain.



Autotelic supports a consortium of companies including Lipomedics- developer of nanomedicines, Oncotelic- developer of antisense against TGF-beta, Stocosil- developer of olmesartan/rosuvastatin FDC, and Marina Biotech - developer of tkRNAi against beta-catenin (CEQ508) which recently completed phase I having achieved both primary and secondary endpoints against FAP.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Words such as "assumes," "plans," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," and "will," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Trabedersen; and the clinical development and commercial potential of Trabedersen. All such forward-looking statements are based on Oncotelic's current beliefs and expectations, and should not be regarded as a representation by Oncotelic that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Oncotelic's businesses, including the company may require substantial additional funding in order to obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize any products; the risk that delays in the regulatory approval or commercial launch of Trabedersen will enable competitors to develop and bring new competing products to market before the approval, if any, of Trabedersen; the scope and validity of patent protection for Trabedersen as well as Oncotelic's platform technologies, and the risk that the development or commercialization of product candidates may infringe the intellectual property rights of others; and additional risks set forth in any of Oncotelic's public announcements. These forward-looking statements represent Oncotelic's judgment as of the date of this release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Oncotelic undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Oncotelic undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.


