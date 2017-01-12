Country(s)
Oncotelic and Autotelic Inc. Present Clinical Data at 2017 GI Cancer Symposium to Support IL-8 Positive Association with Survival
Improved Overall Survival in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer treated with Trabedersen (OT-101)
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Overexpression of transforming growth factor-beta 2 (TGF-b2) is associated with poor prognosis of tumors and plays a key role in malignant progression of various tumors by inducing proliferation, metastasis, angiogenesis, and immunosuppression. Oncotelic is developing a TGF- β2 antisense agent(OT-101)
The presentation will be as follow:
Title:Correlation of circulating IL-8 levels with improved overall survival in advanced pancreatic cancer patients in response to antisense OT-101 (trabedersen)
Conference : The 2017 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21
Time and Date : January 20th, 2017. 12:30-
Sessions/Board : Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract/ L6
Authors : Vuong Trieu 1, Osmond D'Cruz2, Sanjive Qazi2, Kevin Ng2, Larn Hwang1
Institutions : 1Oncotelic Inc., Agoura Hills, CA 91301; 2Autotelic Inc., Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Contact : info@oncotelic.com
More information is available at www.oncotelic.com and www.autotelicinc.com.
About Trabedersen
Trabedersen (OT-101) is a single-stranded phosphorothioate antisense oligodeoxynucleotide (18-mer) designed to specifically target the human TGF-β2 messenger RNA. The Mechanism of Action exploration focuses on targeting downregulation and immunostimulation. Trabedersen is believed to reverse TGF-β's immunosuppressive effects, rendering the tumor visible to a patient's immune system and resulting in priming and specific activation of the patient's anti-tumor immune response. OT-101 has completed multiple clinical trials and is poised for multiple phase II combination trials followed by pivotal phase III registration trials.
About Oncotelic Inc.
Oncotelic's lead therapeutic platform is OT-101 Oncotelic intends to conduct registration trials for multiple cancer indications including pancreatic, melanoma, and glioblastoma. The executives of Oncotelic are a group of pharmaceutical veterans who believe that OT-101will present a paradigm shift in the treatment of cancers.
About Autotelic Inc.
Autotelic works through partners to transform how medications are being delivered. The Autotelic Inc. platform is a Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) device which allows PK guided dosing, reducing the toxicity from overmedication and increasing the efficacy from under-medication. Current dosing schemes result in either too much drug exposure or too little drug exposure because of individual pharmacokinetic variations. The Autotelic pipeline includes TDM devices for management of oncology, hypertension and pain.
Autotelic supports a consortium of companies including Lipomedics- developer of nanomedicines, Oncotelic- developer of antisense against TGF-beta, Stocosil- developer of olmesartan/rosuvastatin FDC, and Marina Biotech - developer of tkRNAi against beta-catenin (CEQ508) which recently completed phase I having achieved both primary and secondary endpoints against FAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Words such as "assumes," "plans," "believes," "expects," "anticipates,"
