Global Logistics Market: An Overview of Growth Factors and Future Prospects 2017 - 2025
Global logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
Market Insights
Logistics is an integral component of supply chain management that is responsible for planning, implementation, control and flow of goods/products from the point of origin to the point of consumption. The swift growth in the e-commerce sector has had positive impact on the growth of the logistics market worldwide. The growth in the e-commerce sector has coincided with the advent of efficient supply chain management solutions that enable logistics professionals to create transportation efficiencies, offer real-time dashboards, controll freight costs, and handle several other tasks effectively, enabling them to take better and quick decisions. Awareness regarding these benefits has only aided market growth over the last few years. With the expansion in breadth of offerings of manufacturers, robust and reliable logistic service holds significant importance for firms of all sizes and across varied industries.
Competitive Insights:
Logistic Model:
The 2PL & 3PL segments are the most preferred logistics models worldwide. Factors including the increase in intra-regional trades and off-shoring (relocation of manufacturing facilities to other countries with lower labor costs) are collectively contributing towards the growth of the both domestic and international transportation logistics. The proliferation of internet retailing has provided the necessary impetus to manufacturers outsourcing their logistic services to 2PL and 3PL providers.
