News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Testament Survey Class Begins on Saturday, January 14, 2017
Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry presents New Testament Survey. Come and explore the New Testament - the life and words of Messiah Jesus Christ and the New Covenant that He established.
Instructors are Joyce Thilges, Senior Pastor of Joy Fellowship Church, and Dr. Sandra L. Terrell, Dean of the JFMI College of Ministry.
DATES: Saturdays January 14, 2017 - March 18, 2017
TIMES: 10:00am - 1:00pm
LOCATION: 4121 Colleyville Blvd., Suite 1
Colleyville, TX 76034
TUITION: $350 plus $75 course for textbook and materials
Sign up today for New Testament Survey on the Joy Faith Ministries International website at joyfmi.org (College Tab) or by phone at 817-788-1212.
Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry: Equipping God's people for the work of ministry (Ephesians 4:12)
Contact
Dr. Sandra L. Terrell, Dean
JFMI College of Ministry
817-788-1212
info@joyfmi.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse