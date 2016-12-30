 
New Testament Survey Class Begins on Saturday, January 14, 2017

Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry presents New Testament Survey. Come and explore the New Testament - the life and words of Messiah Jesus Christ and the New Covenant that He established.
 
 
New Testament Survey
New Testament Survey
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Come join us for the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry course: "New Testament Survey" which begins Saturday, January 14, 2017, from 10:00am - 1:00pm.  On Saturday mornings for 10 weeks, come and join us as we move into the rhema word of the New Testament from the birth of Jesus, His life, crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension; the pouring out of the Holy Spirit on Pentecost; the works of the apostles; and the end of the age. Prerequisite:  Old Testament Survey I and II.

Instructors are Joyce Thilges, Senior Pastor of Joy Fellowship Church, and Dr. Sandra L. Terrell, Dean of the JFMI College of Ministry.

DATES:  Saturdays January 14, 2017 - March 18, 2017
TIMES:  10:00am - 1:00pm
LOCATION:  4121 Colleyville Blvd.,  Suite 1
Colleyville, TX  76034
TUITION:  $350 plus $75 course for textbook and materials

Sign up today for New Testament Survey on the Joy Faith Ministries International website at joyfmi.org (College Tab) or by phone at 817-788-1212.

Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry: Equipping God's people for the work of ministry (Ephesians 4:12)

Contact
Dr. Sandra L. Terrell, Dean
JFMI College of Ministry
817-788-1212
info@joyfmi.org
Source:
Email:***@joyfmi.org
Posted By:***@joyfmi.org Email Verified
