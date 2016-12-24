Notionpress proudly presents author Hema Sharma Datta with her captivating book 'Ae Dil'

End

-- Relationships are conditional but true love is unconditional;it is an unbreakable connection of the souls, and if found, it makes one's life worth living. It is that positive energy that can be an antidote to any negativity in life, and gives rise to that electrifying bond between two people that never fades, never dies – it is forever, it is perpetual and it is eternal. Love knows no language and can be expressed in various ways but it is most beautifully expressed when it takes the form of shayari. How one responds when one is truly in love, is a feeling that comes from deep within one's heart and this is what Ae Dil is all about – a collection of poetic expressions straight from the deepest core of one's heart when it experiences true love. It takes the reader through various shades of love – friendship, romance, yearning, hurt and pain – but depicts the fact that true love sails through all adversaries and remains constant forever.The book celebrates the eternity of love and is a compilation of 51 shayaris in Hindi with a flavour of Urdu and with English transliteration. The shayaris speak about the passion, desire and vulnerability that one experiences while being in love. There is nothing more fascinating or immersive than reading a shayari. If you have ever come across true love or want to experience love, this book is for you as the shayaris will multiply the various experiences you go through when you are truly in love. If you're in pursuit of motivation, shayaris can inculcate the strength in you to move mountains.So for those of you out there who love to read poetic expressions of love, here's the pick of the season titled Ae Dil, a collection of shayaris penned by Hema Sharma Datta. A foreword by Mr. Imteyaz Hussein eloquently captures the essence of the contents of the book Ae Dil. Ae Dil has also been reviewed by famous personalities from the Indian film industry like Salim Khan, Sonu Nigam and Shaan. Published by Notion Press, Ae Dil is now available to readers all over the world.AuthorDr Hema Sharma Datta is a Senior Research Professional in the areas of Preventive Healthcare, and Beauty and Wellness, having contributed to these fields while serving in various renowned organisations in India. She has been a gold medallist and winner of many national and international awards for Academic Excellence.Innovative, adventurous and artistic is a combination that is rarely seen, but best describes Dr Hema. She is known to have the brain of a scientist, the heart of an artistic, emotional writer and by action, is an avid adventurer. She has been on multiple expeditions to Antarctica and has extensively travelled around the world.Apart from mainstream Science, she has strong inclination towards spiritual and astral sciences. She considers emotional wellbeing as the biggest contributor to physical and mental health, and love as the biggest antidote for any ailment. Other than her scientific publications which have appeared in national and international journals, she has also been writing columns in newspapers. This is her debut of poetic expressions on various shades of love.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with the right platform to get published and to showcase their talents.