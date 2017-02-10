 
The Prime Celebrates the season of Love with the Sweet valentine's Steal Offer

The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique celebrates the season of love with the Sweet Valentine's Steal Offer. It comes up with up to 25% off on the selected timepieces.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The season of love has come to spread the love in the air and at The Prime Watches, as well. To make the love birds happier on this special day, The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique brings in the Sweet Valentine's Steal offer where buyers can steal the deal of up to 50% off on the purchase of the watches. In this season, gifting is a must-to-do thing for the lovers to express the feelings of their heart. Since watches always come first while giving something special to the dear ones, The Prime Watches comes up with an offer that does not pinch in the pocket while buying fashionable watches for loved one.

These watches on the offer are chosen as per the demand of the watch lovers, and they are also affordable. The Luxury Watch Boutique selected those brands that have an array of timepieces to suit the mood of various fashionable emotions. Citizen, Esprit, Guess and Guess Collections are the names that are put on the offer with a range of timepieces. Being the authorised watch retailer of India, The Prime Watches always connects itself with celebration mode of the country. This Valentine's Day, it wants to make its patrons satisfied while they purchase at the watch store.

The Sweet valentine's Steal comes with an amazing discount that is 25% off on the purchase of the selected timepieces. The collections on which the buyers can get this offer are Citizen Eco-Drive, Citizen Classic, Esprit Chester Chronograph, Esprit Multi-functional Analogue, and Guess collection. Besides this, the watch boutique also offers timepieces that meet the search of the lovers in order to open their hearts to their close ones. A special offer link has been created for the Sweet Valentine's Steal that takes buyers directly to the offer pages where numerous watches have been enlisted.

From the formal to the casual wear, watches can define every gesture of the wearers. The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique understood this unique quality of the watches and brought together timepieces that express each emotion of the trend eloquently. While Citizen Eco-Drive expresses both the casual and formal fashion, the watches of the Guess Collection admire the party look of the wearers. There are timepieces that are also designed for expressing the adventurous journey such Guess Collection watch, Citizen Eco-Drive and Guess Sport. The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique welcomes everyone to choose watches from its wide range collection without spending much.

About The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique

The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique is the leading and the most trusted authorised watch retailer. For more than 25 years, this watch boutique has been offering timepieces to the watch lovers from the brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot and TAG Heuer, and so on.

The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique

