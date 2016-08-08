News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Family Financial Centers Welcomes New Owners to Feltonville!
Family Financial Centers Announces New Ownership of Pennsylvania Location
August 8, 2016 9:00 am EST
Feltonville, Pennsylvania (Business Wire) - August 8, 2016
Family Financial Centers, LLC, is pleased to announce the new ownership of our location in Feltonville, Pennsylvania. The store is owned by Petrocelli and Ancuta Perea. Paul W. Eckert, Founder and CEO of Family Financial Centers remarked, "We are thrilled to have Petrocelli and Ancuta join Family Financial Centers and look forward to the continued growth of the Feltonville location." This is the first Family Financial Centers for Petrocelli and Ancuta. The center will remain at 101 West Loudon Street, Feltonville, Pennsylvania 19120. The phone number is 1.215.457.9590.
About Family Financial Centers
Family Financial Centers is the "Quantum Leap" forward in the evolution of the alternative financial service center. Located in attractive suburban centers, Family Financial Centers have the systems, ambience and professionalism of a traditional bank. FFC offers a full array of financial services including check cashing, money orders, wire transfer, tax preparation services and short-term consumer loans.
Family Financial Centers is committed to raising the standard for alternative financial service providers both for product offerings and the way they are delivered to the market. Our centers are conveniently located to our customer's home or work. We are fully automated with systems that keep the average transaction time to just a few minutes. This allows our customer to have all of their financial needs taken care of conveniently and efficiently, in an environment that is upbeat, professional and friendly. Family Financial Centers is rapidly expanding through the acquisition and conversion of existing financial centers to the Family brand.
Visit us at www.familyfinancialcenters.com
Contact
Carrie Nelson
***@familyfinancialcenters.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse