Dr. James L. Casale Promotes His New Parenting Book - Family Pledge
Dr. James L. Casale is pleased to announce the promotion of his parenting book, Family Pledge: Raising life-long learners and good citizens. This second volume in the Common Sense Parenting series includes forty individual essays that will inspire, encourage, and inform parents about their role as their child's first teachers and role models
In Dr. Casale's second book of a planned trilogy on parenting strategies, he continues to inspire, encourage, inform, and engage parents to accept their solemn responsibility as their child's first and most important teachers and role models and to establish a culture of learning in their homes. No special skills are required. The format, consisting of 40 individual essays, allows the reader to choose any essays of interest, read them in any order, and add common sense parenting strategies to their repertoire.
Book Details:
Family Pledge
Raising life-long learners and good citizens
Common Sense Parenting, Volume II
By James L. Casale Ph.D.
Publisher: Casale Consulting
Published: October 2017
ISBN: 978-0692924570
Pages: 139
Genre: Parenting
About The Author:
Dr. Casale is a state and national award-winning educator. He was the Florida Teacher of the Year and a National School of Excellence Principal at Purchase School in Harrison, New York.He has taught at every level of public education including college undergraduates and graduate students. He is a former Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Curriculum and Instruction.
