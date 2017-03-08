Global Nutraceuticals Market Research Report

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Nutraceuticals Global Markets". The global nutraceutical market should reach $285.0 billion by 2021 from $198.7 billion in 2016

The global nutraceutical market should reach $285.0 billion by 2021 from $198.7 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, from 2016 to 2021.This report provides a detailed analysis of the global nutraceutical market. It discusses premium and mass functional products and the evolution of functional FBSs (foods, beverages, supplements). This information will be useful for those involved in strategic planning, marketing, sales and development of nutraceuticals.-Analyze and forecast revenues of the global nutraceutical market.-Identify driving and restraining factors for the global nutraceutical market.-Analyze market trends and opportunities in the global nutraceutical market.-Identify and analyze the global nutraceutical market based on key product segments such as functional foods, functional beverages and dietary supplements.-Provide comprehensive market sizing and revenue forecasts for various applications and ingredients.-Strategically profile and analyze major market players and their core competencies in the nutraceutical market.-Identify recent developments, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions in the global nutraceutical market.Projections for nutraceuticals will be made for geographical regions including North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the, U.K.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Australia) and South America (Argentina, Brazil).Increasing health concerns among people, government support through various subsidies, and increase in aging populations and growing per capita income in developing countries are driving the demand for nutraceuticals. Increasing consumer demand for nutraceutical products is also helping market players to position themselves in the global market by launching a variety of new and innovative products. Regulatory authorities in different countries are taking the initiative in setting standards and regulations for the promotion of safe and healthy nutraceuticals. This report is designed to cover aspects of nutraceutical types, demand trends and market opportunities. It also examines the overall global nutraceutical market and the market penetration of nutraceuticals in different regions and countries.This market report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes a comparison of premium versus mass functional product as well as the nutraceutical value chain and the evolution of functional FBS. Regulations are also covered in the scope of this report.This Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future nutraceutical market status and forecasted market growth from 2015 to 2021. In this report, we also discuss market strategies, patent evaluation and driving forces of the market.The data for this report was gathered from primary and secondary sources. Sources include information obtained from industry analysts, manufacturer and company reports, industry trade journals and industry associations. Additional information was obtained from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Japan's Foods for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU), Mexico's National Association of Food Supplements Industry (ANAISA), the European Food and Safety Authority (EFSA), the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the China Health Care Association (CHCA).This report will be of particular interest to manufacturers of nutraceuticals, food manufacturers, beverages manufacturers and supplements manufacturers as well as traders, distributors and suppliers of nutraceuticals. It will also be of high interest to professionals within governments and regulatory agencies and associations, as it will aid understanding of the scope and pace of nutraceuticals as they continue to expand in the market.