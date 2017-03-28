 
kPoint launches Video Central – the fastest and easiest to use video platform from kPoint yet

kPoint today announced the launch of kPoint Video Central – a powerful and secure video cloud. Video Central, with its refreshing new interface, provides easier video storage and faster streaming on any device and any kind of network.
 
 
PUNE, India - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The new kPoint Video Central has been built to enable users to host their videos, publish it with corporate security, search through it, share it, embed it, promote it, and look at viewership analytics. Available immediately, the platform has a refreshing new player and a host of enterprise-ready features like automated spoken word search, adaptive bit-rate streaming, and 3rd party video hosting support. The new solution also offers the ability to set up a custom Content Delivery Network (CDN) for an enterprise.

Key features and benefits of Video Central include:

Heavier videos, faster upload and streaming

Users can upload multiple videos of up to 5GB with a single drag and drop. The videos will be pushed to kPoint through the nearest CDN, enabling much faster uploads. kPoint's extensive CDN and adaptive bit-rate streaming also ensure that HD quality videos play without buffering.

Faster search within the spoken word

Video Central now ships with spoken word search for English, enriching its market-leading text-based search.

On-screen text recognition

Video Central uses Optical Character Recognition technology to recognize on-screen text, making screen-share videos searchable and indexable.

Leverage YouTube with kPoint

Video Central embeds YouTube content in real-time and gives its users the power of kPoint's interactive widgets, powerful search, and analytics on the vast YouTube repository of video content.

Following the release, Dr. Shridhar Shukla, Managing Director of kPoint Technologies, said, "Organisations are finding that a vast amount of corporate knowledge is locked into legacy videos. kPoint unlocks this value for everyone across the organisation by making this content deeply searchable. kPoint Video Central's search capabilities drastically cut the time spent on finding the right information inside a video."


Visit us at http://www.kpoint.com

Imran Mannan
+91 7387208839
imran.mannan@kpoint.com
Source:kPoint Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@kpoint.com Email Verified
