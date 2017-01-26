News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LiceDoctors: What to Do with the House when You Find a Louse?
America's leading lice removal service tells families what to do and not do with their house in order to eradicate head lice. LiceDoctors explains that lice live on the head not in the house and to beware of myths about loads of laundry.
Owner, Karen Sokoloff reports, "We know this for a fact; we have been treating families with head lice for over 20 years and have treated 300,000 clients. While these house cleaningactivities may make you feel a little bit more in control of the situation (you feel you have to do something!), they will not contribute toward eradicating the lice. If a lice company tells you that they can do this for you, run for the hills!"
Head lice reside on the head (hence their name). They feed off the blood in the head 3 to 4 times a day and they need the body temperature of the human head to survive. Without their food source and optimal environment, they will die within a day. According to Sokoloff, "You can clean every inch of your house but you will not attack the lice where they reside. Conversely, if you are treating the head properly with a well-designed, simple follow-up program, any bug in the house will be unable to crawl back onto the head and survive; after 24 hours this becomes a moot point as all lice off the head will be dead. Keep in mind that there are usually few to no lice residing off the head in the house or on a couch because these cunning bugs do not want to leave the comfort of the head for the cold, foodless discomfort of an object."
So what to do when you find that there are lice within your family? You attack the lice on the head. To eradicate a case of lice requires know-how, tools, patience, and a scientific approach. LiceDoctors, operating under the direction of a medical doctor, treats families who have head lice iwithout your having the families waste their time and money with house cleaning projects or ineffective do-it-yourself lice removal endeavors.
LiceDoctors makes house calls all over Florida including in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Palm Beach, Miami, Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Jacksonville, Port St. Lucie, Tallahassee, The Panhandle, and Sarasota and all surrounding areas. Sokoloff adds, that, "We know that today's lice are generally not vulnerable to chemical treatments. Check out "super lice" on the computer and note a widespread study by Dr. Yoon at Southern Illinois University showing that these resistant lice are found in the majority of states across America. You want to make sure that you bring in an expert...and remember don't waste your time with housecleaing chores. It's all about the head." LiceDoctors can be reached in Florida at 800-224-2537 or online at http://www.licedoctors.com/
Contact
Karen Sokoloff
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse