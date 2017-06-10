News By Tag
Corporate Business Solutions Consultants Explain How to Do Meetings Right
Managers often dread the two words "office meeting." These things have a tendency to consume time and yet accomplish little, or nothing at all.
Set a Goal or an Agenda
Everyone has turned up to at least one meeting where no one was sure what the point was. Purposeless and pointless meetings are all too common in small business environments. These meetings fail to reach a goal, so the conversation drifts away, thus wasting time. Therefore, CBS consultants emphasize the importance of setting an agenda for the meeting. The agenda can be summarized in point form and handed out to employees or written on a whiteboard when the meeting commences. The conversations can then stay on track according to the points on the agenda. That prevents unnecessary chatter and aimless conversations that waste a lot of time.
Decide on a Start and End Time
Don't allow office meetings to start at 4-ish, start at 4 sharp. All meetings must have a starting time, when everyone is expected to show up, and an end time, when the conversations should be wrapped up and the meeting concluded. Meetings waste time mainly by waiting for people to show up. They can go on and on with the conversation when no one knows the time to end it. Such guesswork and time wasting can be prevented simply by setting a time period for the meeting. Start on time, and then end on time to ensure that productivity remains high.
Provide Roles for Attendees
We have all been to meetings without really understanding why we were there in the first place. Our consultants emphasize the importance of having everyone play a role. Each invitee must have something to contribute to the meeting, such as brainstorming, offering advice, or offering solutions. More importantly, these attendees must know what their roles are. This would reduce thumb twiddling and keep things moving when the meeting commences.
Let the Attendees Speak
One role of the organizer of the meeting is to let everyone have their turn speaking. It's said that the organizer should control the meeting, but not the conversation. If one person dominates the conversation, then the meeting will not move forward as quickly as it's supposed to.
Always Discuss What to Do Next
While it's fun to have meetings for brainstorming or finding inspiration, these must result in action afterwards. Otherwise, the meeting would only have wasted everyone's time. Therefore, at the end of the meeting, discuss what each attendee should do next. Assign responsibility for any tasks at hand, and then conclude the meeting.
Avoiding time wasting meetings, using the steps above, will significantly improve productivity at work. CBS consultants provide highly acclaimed reviews for small businesses to improve various aspects of running a company, such as productivity. More information can be found at CBS-CBS.com.
About Corporate Business Solutions:
Corporate Business Solutions is a business consultancy firm located in Schaumburg, IL. CBS provides highly affordable business consultancy services, in addition to long-term tax planning, company reviews and similar services. CBS services are intended mainly for small to medium-size businesses. CBS offers smaller ventures the benefit of obtaining services of highly experienced management consultants without the high price tag.
