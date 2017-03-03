News By Tag
Litchfield Associates Announces New Remaster of King James Bible Audio
Litchfield Associates has just announced a new Mp3 Audio Bible remaster of their King James Bible Download, Narrated by Alexander Scourby.
The newly remastered Audio Bible Mp3 downloads are now available on scourby.com. The company is currently working on new feature upgrades for their IPhone and Android Bible App. The remastered audio will be added with the new feature upgrades in the near future. The Company estimates those upgrades should out within 4 weeks, and at that time a new press release announcement will be sent out.
Alexander Scourby is known as the Voice of the Bible and is regarded as being the very best narrator of the Bible in the World. He was the first to narrator the Bible in the 1950's, and although many thousands have narrated the Bible since that time, Mr. Scourby is still regarded today as the very best narrator of the Bible. The Chicago Tribune wrote, "Alexander Scourby is reputed to have been the world`s best audio-book narrator, bar none. He is heralded as having the greatest voice ever recorded".
Litchfield Associates successor company started selling the Alexander Scourby narration on cassette tapes in 1977 and was the first company ever to sell the Bible on Cassette via TV direct response, on the newly formed cable networks. Later the narration was put onto CD's and DVD's and the company was also the first to sell the Bible cassette and CD's on the internet. The Scourby.com domain was established in 1997, which makes it one of the oldest domains in existences, and it has a very strong domain authority. The company was also the first to introduce a Scourby Bible App into the market and is one of the oldest Apple developers, having started developing Bible Apps in 2007.
Litchfield Associates owns the copyright to the Alexander Scourby narrations, having purchased the rights to the narration from the estate of Alexander Scourby in 1991. The company also has a trademark on the name of Alexander Scourby. Rob Reece, the marketing director for the company said, "when you think about it, from 1611 to 1950, if you wanted to access the Bible you would have to read it. Now you can have the Bible on your mobile device for instant access and actually hear it and read it at the same time, share Bible Verses, create custom play list, search for words and verses, and much more. It's really quite remarkable, King James would marvel at the technology we have to access the Bible Today". Users have commented that the rich features makes it the perfect Bible Study App.
Scourby.com has a full line of King James Bible Downloads that include, Users can visit the scourby.com site for more information and listen to various readings of Alexander Scourby's incomparable narration. In fact, user can just click on the video link above and listen to his amazing voice right now. More amazing technology at work.
