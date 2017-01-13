News By Tag
SmashMallow Brings Premium Snackable Marshmallows to Winter Fancy Food Show
Artisanal Marshmallow Brand to Exhibit Gourmet Products at Premier Specialty Food Trade Show
"We are excited to share all that SmashMallow has to offer in terms of great taste, quality ingredients and inventive flavors with the trade show attendees," said Founder of Sonoma Brands, Jon Sebastiani. "We have received an outstanding response from consumers since SmashMallow launched this summer, taking the category above and beyond an ordinary marshmallow or a s'more. At SmashMallow, we aim to disrupt the sweet snacks space by offering an indulgence, made with organic ingredients, that people can enjoy guilt-free."
SmashMallow launched in August 2016 with seven flavor smash-ups that deliver a sweet treat and wow-factor, including varieties such as Mint Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Churro and Strawberries & Cream. The marshmallows are made with organic sugar and all natural ingredients;
Winter Fancy Food Show will take place January 22-24, 2017 at the Moscone Center, located at 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.specialtyfood.com ; for more information about Sonoma Brands, please visit www.sonomabrands.com; for more information about SmashMallow, please visit www.smashmallow.com.
About SmashMallow
It's a flavor smash up. Seeking to revitalize the sleepy sweets category, SmashMallow offers premium 'snackable' marshmallows that offer a blast of wow, a sprinkling of fun and a carnival of yum on-the-go. SmashMallow is always gluten free with nothing artificial. This is no ordinary marshmallow. This delightfully delicious brand ranges from 70-90 calories per serving, is made with 100% organic sugar and delivers a clean-label indulgence. Satisfying any sweet tooth, SmashMallow is whipped to perfection for a snacking adventure for your taste buds. For more information on Smashmallow, please visit www.smashmallow.com.
