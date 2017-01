SmashMallow Brings Premium Snackable Marshmallows to Winter Fancy Food Show

Artisanal Marshmallow Brand to Exhibit Gourmet Products at Premier Specialty Food Trade Show

--, a delicious and better-for-you snackable marshmallow brand, will be exhibiting at this years' Winter Fancy Food Show. This is the newest brand to launch from Jon Sebastiani's one-of-a-kind venture fund and new products incubator, Sonoma Brands, and marks the brand's inaugural presence at the trade show. Attendees of Winter Fancy Food will be able to learn more about the clean-label indulgence and satisfy their sweet tooth by sampling the seven flavor "smash-ups" at Booth #5808 at the show."We are excited to share all thathas to offer in terms of great taste, quality ingredients and inventive flavors with the trade show attendees," said Founder of Sonoma Brands, Jon Sebastiani. "We have received an outstanding response from consumers sincelaunched this summer, taking the category above and beyond an ordinary marshmallow or a s'more. At, we aim to disrupt the sweet snacks space by offering an indulgence, made with organic ingredients, that people can enjoy guilt-free."launched in August 2016 with seven flavor smash-ups that deliver a sweet treat and wow-factor, including varieties such asand. The marshmallows are made with organic sugar and all natural ingredients;nothing artificial. Ranging from 70-90 calories per servings,is a guilt-free sweet snack. The brand retails for $3.99 and is currently available at Sprouts stores, West Coast independent retailers and shipping nationally online at www.smashmallow.com.Winter Fancy Food Show will take place January 22-24, 2017 at the Moscone Center, located at 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.specialtyfood.com ; for more information about Sonoma Brands, please visit www.sonomabrands.com ; for more information about, please visit www.smashmallow.com.###It's a flavor smash up. Seeking to revitalize the sleepy sweets category,offers premium 'snackable' marshmallows that offer a blast of wow, a sprinkling of fun and a carnival of yum on-the-go.is always gluten free with nothing artificial. This is no ordinary marshmallow. This delightfully delicious brand ranges from 70-90 calories per serving, is made with 100% organic sugar and delivers a clean-label indulgence. Satisfying any sweet tooth, SmashMallow is whipped to perfection for a snacking adventure for your taste buds. For more information on, please visit www.smashmallow.com.