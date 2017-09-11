 
Industry News





Balcony Cleaning Special Price after Hurricane Irma

Offering a great price for cleaning those balcony windows and platform
 
 
Cleanup Special Miami
Cleanup Special Miami
MIAMI - Sept. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- All across the cities of Floida we have felt the effects of hurricane Irma.To help Southern Florida to again become the nicest cleanest region in the land, we at Best Cleaning Company of Miami are offering a super low price of $15 dollars a hour, to clean balconies and balcony windows.

  For us to offer this amazing deal we must give an hourly price, so as not to waste time or money on presenting estimates. At $15 dollars a hour, it does not matter how many windows there are or how big or small the balcony is. wcj A window cleaner at that price is a steal. This price can not last for long. Remember to act fast since it will are filling up appointments quicky. We can only schedule so many cleanings in one day. The faster you book a date the faster it will be cleaned.

  We bring all the supplies and the knowlege of how to give you spotless window and balcony. Let us make Miami beautiful again one balcony at a time. After a short time we will be better than ever.

You can contact us at


https://www.bestcleaningcompanymiami.com/project_estimato...   to use the form to make an appointment.

If you have friends or neighbors can you please mention this very affordable offer.

For more details  Visit us  https://www.bestcleaningcompanymiami.com/    look us up now

Contact
Robert D. from Best Cleaning Company of Miami
***@bestcleaningcompanymiami.com
End
