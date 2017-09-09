World Puppet Theatre Festival is a premiere extravaganza in the world of puppets and spectators from all across the world flock to France for this festive event which takes place in every two years.

***@francevisas.co.uk The Long Lodge 265-269 Kingston RoadWimbledon London United Kingdom SW193NW02084324625

-- The World Puppet Theatre Festival was founded in the year 1961 and is held every two years inIt is one of the top listed events of the world and the 19edition of the festival will take place this year from 16to 24September, 2017. The festival has set international benchmark and is one of the finest events in world of Puppets and related arts.The festival attracts over 170,000 spectators across the globe and the best Puppet companies thereby making the environment wcj of this town magical and truly festive. Around 250 troupes from different continents perform across some 50 venues in the town. In all, around 25 countries are represented including those from Europe, USA, Canada, Brazil, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Taiwan, India, Iran, Israel and Syria. There are approximately 200 events in the form of expositions/exhibitions, shows, street and short performances, meetings and several other festivities. Marionettes and puppeteers, traditional shows and artists make this event the biggest gathering of fascinating puppets and this place a major tourist attraction. This year's festival will open with a musical and poetic extravaganza from the company Picto Facto and their torch bearers (Known as) in the form of a fantasy. In the classical times, Lampadophores used to carry torches in the religious ceremonies.So, plan your France Trip to experience this greatest extravaganza of the world of Puppets and for your, you can contact anyorin UK to get it on time without any delay.