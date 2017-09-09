News By Tag
World Puppet Theatre Festival, 16th Spetember-24th September 2017-France
World Puppet Theatre Festival is a premiere extravaganza in the world of puppets and spectators from all across the world flock to France for this festive event which takes place in every two years.
The festival attracts over 170,000 spectators across the globe and the best Puppet companies thereby making the environment wcj of this town magical and truly festive. Around 250 troupes from different continents perform across some 50 venues in the town. In all, around 25 countries are represented including those from Europe, USA, Canada, Brazil, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Taiwan, India, Iran, Israel and Syria. There are approximately 200 events in the form of expositions/
So, plan your France Trip to experience this greatest extravaganza of the world of Puppets and for your France Travel Visa, you can contact any France Visa Agents or France Visa Agency in UK to get it on time without any delay.
