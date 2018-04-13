News By Tag
Is Crypto the Dotcom Bubble All Over Again or the Next Big disruptor? Answers in this NYC event
David Drake of LDJ Capital Speaks at The High Tech Family Office Meetings: The World of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies, organized by DC Finance in New York City
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake is one of the panel moderators. More recently, David Drake is also seen as a leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency. He saw the value of digital assets when everyone was avoiding it. It all started in 2011 when Drake collaborated on the JOBS Act to create new laws underlying all fundraising in the U.S. for all ICOs. He runs a $200M LDJ Cayman Fund focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. LDJ Capital Credit also offers middle market bridge financing to seed upcoming ICO's. Previously, he held a majority stake as a Managing Partner with Robert Hambrecht in an Alternative Energy Fund NewCommons Capital 2009-2010.
Drake says, "Blockchain is quickly tapping and disrupting various industries. The future of the crypto world not only lies in the hands of investors but also in the rapidly increasing industries supporting it. This event will surely enrich the knowledge of the delegates on the future of cryptocurrencies."
The NYC meetings are series of exclusive gatherings held at different selected venues. This meeting will explore topics on the future of cryptocurrencies, is the dotcom bubble all over again or the next big disruptor, a look at the growing number of Blockchain based technology companies, the future and nature of ICO's, pitfalls of ICO's to be watchful of, distributed AI is the next level of blockchain evolution as well as the legal and accounting issues.
Some of the event speakers include:
Andrew Keys, Co-Founder, ConsenSys Capital
Ari Paul, Co-Founder and CIO, BlockTower Capital
Barry Silbert, Founder and CEO, Digital Currency Group
Brian Sewell, CIO, Rockwell Capital Group
David Nage, Managing Director, Apeiron Ventures
Hadley Stern, Senior Vice President, Fidelity Labs
Jonathan Forman, Tax Office Managing Principal, BDO LLP
Melanie Swan, Founder, The Institute for Blockchain Studies
Tim Draper, Founder, Draper Associates
Yorke Rhodes, CoFounder, Microsoft's Blockchain Initiatives
About LDJ Capital
LDJ Capital (http://ldjcapital.com/
LDJ Cayman is focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. To seed upcoming ICOs, partner Middle Market Credit also provides corporate market bridge financing.
The firm is involved in Asset Management, Equity Financing and Debt Financing and Placement, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Partnering and Strategic Alliances, Restructuring and Workouts, Startups and Management, and Alternative Finance Strategies.
LDJ Capital has 3 subsidiaries:
1. LDJ Capital Group: Victoria Partners, LDJ Venture Capital, LDJ Hedge Fund, LDJ Media Fund, LDJ Capital Advisory, and LDJ Capital Investment Bank.
2. LDJ Real Estate Group: Acquisitions, Developments, and Hospitality
3. The Soho Loft Media Group: Times Impact Publications, The Soho Loft Conferences, and Victoria Global Communications. Times Impact Publications include the digital publications:
Contact
cc@ldjcapital.com
09175789069
