News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
dinCloud Introduces New Clutter-Free Virtual Desktop
dinCloud's New Hosted Workspace Eliminates Need for 3rd Party Connectors
Rethinking the Virtual Desktop Experience
"For years, people have been lured by the attraction of the big software companies, overlooking the layers of complexity that comes with implementing traditional VDI in-house. VDI users were forced to go to a third party, who not only added their proprietary software, but other layers of technology just to connect to a virtual desktop," said Ali Din, general manager and CMO at dinCloud. "Our new hosted workspace removes these extra pieces by connecting natively to Microsoft, without third party components or third-party concocted protocols."
Benefits of The Modern Workspace
Eliminating 'technology clutter' reduces cost and complexity for an organization. It makes life easier on IT and operations by embracing a turn-key cloud service. For users, the native approach simplifies their workflow and greatly enhances the user experience.
Continuing the Legacy of Hosted Workspace Innovation
Since its founding in 2011, dinCloud constantly spends time on research and development to bring a virtual desktop experience that is unparalleled. The dinWorkspace product introduction continues in that vein.
From a technology standpoint, dinWorkspace provides a high-performance virtual desktop platform with dense compute, fast networking and storage (Intel SSDs), and, as a core tenant, multiple layers of security (including network and host-based security with total isolation for each customer).
The in-house development, in coordination with outside consultants, continues to bring ease-of-use to its self-management platform. This allows customers to enjoy automation, orchestration, and reporting via its dinManage (https://www.dincloud.com/
As always, dinCloud includes free features and functionality that other companies charge for – like bandwidth and data transfers.
What is dinWorkspace?
dinWorkspace is part of dinCloud's cloud platform. The company offers monthly subscriptions for desktop as a service (DaaS) and application publishing. The broad hosted workspaces portfolio offers flexible deployment options, easy installation (no client to install for Windows devices), enhanced performance, and built-in security.
Benefits include:
· Multi-device access: safely enable users to access their Windows desktops from any mobile device including PCs, Macs, Android, and iPads;
· Agility: scale-up/down on-demand; rollout Windows desktops and applications quickly; run Windows applications on non-Windows devices
· Security: multiple layers of security protection; dinCloud ensures security and compliance can be enforced at the desktop level
· Productivity: increase user productivity with any device; anytime secure remote access
· Lower Costs: no upfront capital with pay-as-you-go monthly subscription pricing; extend your PC refresh cycles to conserve capital; extend the life of existing endpoints or replace endpoints with lower cost devices
· Control: centrally control sensitive data; streamline desktop and application deployment
Din concluded, "This introduction is just the beginning. We removed the clutter from the hosted virtual desktop, disrupting the VDI marketplace, and will continue rolling out products that ensure we remain the #1 brand in DaaS."
Pricing and Availability
dinWorkspace is now available as a self-managed, turn-key service in multiple configurations. The service is available through many MSPs (managed service providers) and VARs (value added resellers). The self-managed, Gold Package is $70 per user, per month. For more information, visit: https://www.dincloud.com/
About dinCloud
dinCloud (http://www.dincloud.com)
Contact
Angela Tuzzo
***@mrb-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse