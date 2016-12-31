News By Tag
Can you write a full length novel on a mobile device? Yes you can!
Irish based author Calvin Jones is best know for his work on bestselling digital marketing books, but he's also written a full-length fantasy novel. Remarkably he penned the entire 160,000 word manuscript on a Psion mobile device way back in 1999.
I see this question pop up quite often in forums and on social media. Many people are sceptical, but I know for a fact it can be done... because I did it almost 18 years ago now. I wrote Empire -- a 160,000 word fantasy novel -- while my wife and I were travelling around Southeast Asia, Australia and The Americas in 1998/99, and I typed every word on a Psion Series 3 mobile palmtop organiser.
Psion's were fantastic little devices around in the 1990s. They unfolded to reveal functional built in keyboards and came bundled with a suite of very useful business productivity tools -- including a wordprocessor, spreadsheet, calendar and other essentials. Of course, this being the 1990s there was no built-in wifi. In fact connectivity was extremely limited. You had to hook up with a seriial cable to a beast of a computer to transfer data, or use a plug-in CF memory card (remember them?), but when it came to writing while on the move they were very functional little machines.
The fact they were basic meant there were no inherent distractions -- you couldn't surf the web or check your email, so you'd just get on and write. The basic specs, like a simple black and white LCD, made for impressive battery life too. Psions ran on a couple of AAs, which would last for months, and were available for next to nothing wherever we travelled.
Over the years I owned a three Psion models, the 3a, the 3c (which had a built-in backlight for writing in the dark) and perhaps the finest mobile writing solution ever devised, the fantastiic Psion 5mx.
To this day I still haven't found a mobile writing solution to match it.
My current mobile writing setup is an Asus Nexus 7 tablet coupled with a folding bluetooth keyboard, which comes very close, and has the added advantage of connectivity, and Google Docs for seamless saving and instant access via a host of devices. But as a simple mobile writing solution the Psion 5mx was a far more elegant option. I wish they'd make something similar but with the connectivity and other bells and whistles of a contemporary Android tablet. Now that would be a wonderful device for the writer.
So anyway, the answer is yes, you can absolutely write a full length novel on a mobile device, should you wish to, and I wouldn't hesitate to do so again whenever carrying a laptop is unwieldy and inconvenient.
What happened to Empire? Well, when we got back to Ireland life overtook me and the manuscript sat unloved on various hard-drives while we had children, and went through several jobs before ending up working as a writer and online content strategist in West Cork. A few years ago I found it, dusted it off and polished it up.
By that time of course e-book self publishing was practically de-rigeur, so with a manuscript ready off I went to Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing to give it a whirl. It was astonishingly easy.
You'll find Empire available as a kindle ebook on Amazon UK here http://amzn.to/
