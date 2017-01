Can you write a full length novel on a mobile device? Yes you can!

Irish based author Calvin Jones is best know for his work on bestselling digital marketing books, but he's also written a full-length fantasy novel. Remarkably he penned the entire 160,000 word manuscript on a Psion mobile device way back in 1999.

Empire -- an epic new fantasy from West Cork based author Calvin Jones

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Fantasy

* Fiction

* Mobile Industry:

* Books Location:

* Cork - Cork - Ireland Subject:

* Products

Contact

Calvin Jones

***@cjwriting.com Calvin Jones

End

-- Is it possible to write a full length novel manuscript on a mobile device?I see this question pop up quite often in forums and on social media. Many people are sceptical, but I know for a fact it can be done... because I did it almost 18 years ago now. I wrote Empire -- a 160,000 word fantasy novel -- while my wife and I were travelling around Southeast Asia, Australia and The Americas in 1998/99, and I typed every word on a Psion Series 3 mobile palmtop organiser.Psion's were fantastic little devices around in the 1990s. They unfolded to reveal functional built in keyboards and came bundled with a suite of very useful business productivity tools -- including a wordprocessor, spreadsheet, calendar and other essentials. Of course, this being the 1990s there was no built-in wifi. In fact connectivity was extremely limited. You had to hook up with a seriial cable to a beast of a computer to transfer data, or use a plug-in CF memory card (remember them?), but when it came to writing while on the move they were very functional little machines.The fact they were basic meant there were no inherent distractions -- you couldn't surf the web or check your email, so you'd just get on and write. The basic specs, like a simple black and white LCD, made for impressive battery life too. Psions ran on a couple of AAs, which would last for months, and were available for next to nothing wherever we travelled.Over the years I owned a three Psion models, the 3a, the 3c (which had a built-in backlight for writing in the dark) and perhaps the finest mobile writing solution ever devised, the fantastiic Psion 5mx.To this day I still haven't found a mobile writing solution to match it.My current mobile writing setup is an Asus Nexus 7 tablet coupled with a folding bluetooth keyboard, which comes very close, and has the added advantage of connectivity, and Google Docs for seamless saving and instant access via a host of devices. But as a simple mobile writing solution the Psion 5mx was a far more elegant option. I wish they'd make something similar but with the connectivity and other bells and whistles of a contemporary Android tablet. Now that would be a wonderful device for the writer.So anyway, the answer is yes, you can absolutely write a full length novel on a mobile device, should you wish to, and I wouldn't hesitate to do so again whenever carrying a laptop is unwieldy and inconvenient.What happened to Empire? Well, when we got back to Ireland life overtook me and the manuscript sat unloved on various hard-drives while we had children, and went through several jobs before ending up working as a writer and online content strategist in West Cork. A few years ago I found it, dusted it off and polished it up.By that time of course e-book self publishing was practically de-rigeur, so with a manuscript ready off I went to Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing to give it a whirl. It was astonishingly easy.You'll find Empire available as a kindle ebook on Amazon UK here http://amzn.to/ 2hXMxe4 , Amazon US here http://amzn.to/ 2iM7uFN and in or by searching for "Empire Bantara" other Amazon stores around the web. I hope you enjoy reading it. Please do head back to your local Amazon store when you've finished to let other people know what you think via a review.