Crown To Showcase New Products at Offshore Technology Conference Houston 2016
New Products, New Innovations, & Customized Digital & Hydraulic Pressure Systems
6" Digital Pressure Gauge - our all-new digital pressure gauge offers an electronic option when a hydraulic one is not feasible. With few moving parts, Crown's digital pressure gauge needs little to no maintenance and offers accurate pressure readings up to 250 feet away.
Flange UMG - our complete line of unitized mud gauges now come with our 360⁰ Seal Gauge Case, which practically eliminates leaks between gauge case and neck. In addition, our new flange UMG design offers a durable, safe connection, unlike the traditional threaded models. The full face dial of our complete UMG line provides accurate readings without dial bounce.
Industrial Process Gauges - Over the years, many customers have asked for a line of Crown industrial process gauges. Crown developed this line with the same commitment to quality that our customers have come to expect in our large gauge hydraulic line. These gauges are as durable and dependable as their oilfield counterparts, all at factory-direct pricing. Now, whether our customers need drilling instrumentation or industrial instrumentation, we have the product line to meet all of their needs.
"We are very excited to be offering these new products at OTC 2016," stated Kathy DeGlandon, Crown's General Manager. "For the past 40 years, Crown has stood by its commitment to quality. And, these new products represent that commitment as well as our promise to offer the safest, most reliable instrumentation to our customers all at factory direct pricing."
Crown Oilfield Instrumentation has been serving the oil and gas industry for forty years. Crown designs, develops and manufactures a complete line of hydraulic and digital gauges, all at factory direct pricing. Our friendly, knowledgeable sales staff is committed to finding just the right custom solution to your application, and our skilled technicians will build, calibrate and certify one of the most reliable pressure management solutions in the industry.
For More information about our new line of products and new innovations, contact or sales staff at sales@drillinginstruments.com or by phone 1-877-908-3790. Visit our https://www.drillinginstruments.com to learn more about our products.
