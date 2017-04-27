 
Award-Winning Author John Shirley Teams with Bound for Mobile Fiction Series

 
 
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Bound announced the signing of award-winning author John Shirley for an upcoming Bound mobile fiction series.

John Shirley will pen a new mobile fiction series based on the Midnight Star universe from game company, Industrial Toys. The universe and game narratives were conceived and developed in partnership by award-winning author, John Scalzi. Bound announced its partnership with game studio Industrial Toys last fall.

The first part of the series is set to launch June 2017.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be working with John Shirley," said Matthew Hannus, cofounder of Bound. "We feel very fortunate to be able to bring John Shirley together with Industrial Toys for this project."

Shirley's series will focus on the crew of a small armed explorer ship that has discovered a signal near Titan, the largest moon of Saturn.

About John Shirley

John Shirley is the author of more than a dozen books, including Demons; Crawlers; City Come A-Walkin'; Really, Really, Really, Really, Weird Stories; and the classic cyberpunk trilogy A Song Called Youth: Eclipse, Eclipse Penumbra, and Eclipse Corona. He is the recipient of the Horror Writers Association's Bram Stoker Award and won the International Horror Guild Award for his collection Black Butterflies. Shirley has fronted punk bands and written lyrics for his own music, as well as for Blue Oyster Cult and other groups. A principal screenwriter for The Crow, Shirley now devotes most of his time to writing for television and film. Visit the author's website at http://www.john-shirley.com

About Industrial Toys

Industrial Toys is a privately held developer and publisher of mobile games for core gamers. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, the studio is mobile to the core, with games that let you have an intense session at home that blows your mind apart as well as a 30-second experience that still moves you forward while you're waiting for the bus. Each game goes deep on story and community in addition to production value to create a new level of immersion on mobile devices. For more information on Industrial Toys, please visit www.industrialtoys.com

About Bound

Bound is a mobile fiction platform for people that love heroes, villains, and epic stories set in interesting worlds. Fans of sci-fi, fantasy, thriller, supernatural, action, adventure…the good stuff. Bound brings great storytelling to time-constrained fiction fans in a compelling new mobile format. Founded by game industry veterans and based in Southern California. Learn more at http://www.getbound.io

Matthew Hannus
hello@getbound.io
