Bridging Design and Technical Disciplines, Woodbury Establishes Applied Computer Science Department
Program Succeeds Media Technology, Bridges Design and Technical Disciplines
Successor to MCD's Media Technology Department, the Applied Computer Science program is a hybrid design/technology degree that prepares students for technical careers in the creative industries. With a strong foundation in computer science, experience design, media production and project management, students pursue creative projects using cutting-edge technologies.
The B.S. in Applied Computer Science blends cutting-edge, hands-on technology experience with practical and focused courses that put graduates in the best possible position to pursue the career of their choice in the tech industry. It represents a new and inclusive approach to computer science, emphasizing real-world applications and skills that make Woodbury graduates stand out.
"The Applied Computer Science Department is true to its name," said Sue Vessella, Dean of the School of Media, Culture & Design. "We're not simply emphasizing theoretical knowledge of computer science, but rather placing students in a position where they have an applied context for the work they're doing. What are the important approaches, skills and projects that will prepare students for the types of jobs they're interested in, whether in gaming, the entertainment industry, theme parks, virtual reality or any other creative discipline?"
The Applied Computer Science curriculum seeks to transform students from passive end-users to active agents of technological change. The department's Virtual Reality opportunities gives students the opportunity for hands-on experience with the latest technologies (HTC Vive, Microsoft Hololens). The department provides access to new technologies, and to bringing professionals from across the technology industry to campus as lecturers and mentors. Core areas of focus include:
• Code – focused computer science skills
• Culture – the context and social trends affecting computing
• Creativity – the application of technologies toward a creative goal
• Collaboration – team-building and cross-disciplinary inquiry
• Research – informed project prototyping driven by user-focused inquiry
• Project Management – taking project concepts to completion with accountability
• Professionalism – building on industry practices and standards
• Entrepreneurship – honing communication skills and making a business case
"The department's philosophy is to embrace the notion of user-centered design and user-centered development,"
"Applied Computer Science offers students the best of both worlds," she noted. "Woodbury is home to award-winning, high-quality design programs that computer science students within a typical large university wouldn't be in a position to access. And we also offer students a deep dive into the technical side of things, which gets them in the door to that job interview. When you combine those two, it's a potent combination that makes those students very attractive to potential employers."
Unique to Applied Computer Science is the Design/Media Concentration, a sequence of five elective studio courses chosen from Woodbury's award-winning design departments:
Supporting the Applied Computer Science Department are extensive technical facilities, centered around a 20-seat dual-platform teaching and production lab with state-of-the-
Woodbury's School of Media, Culture & Design is a dynamic school with the special mission of educating the next generation of creative professionals. It offers eight undergraduate degrees in the fields of animation, communication, fashion design, filmmaking, game art and design, graphic design, media technology and psychology. Students are encouraged to explore the areas between and around these disciplines as they develop their personal vision and professional paths (https://woodbury.edu/
About Woodbury University
Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, and is a 2017-18 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.
