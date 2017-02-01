News By Tag
The Southern Ideal Home Show Announces Spring Show Featuring HGTV's Dave & Kortney Wilson
Headlining this year's show are celebrity guests Dave and Kortney Wilson, co-hosts of HGTV's Masters of Flip. In each episode of Masters of Flip, house-flipping experts Dave and Kortney breathe new life into an old, rundown Nashville home. With limited timelines and tight budgets, they take on the challenge of transforming each real estate disaster into a stunning family dream home.
Dave and Kortney will share their house-flipping and renovation secrets at the show in a presentation on Saturday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m. Following the presentation, they will host a Meet and Green session for fans to take pictures and get autographs.
Guests are encouraged to come with their to-do lists as this year's show will feature more ideas and solutions than ever before. The show will spotlight what's trending in home improvement, building, kitchen and bath, outdoor living, interior decorating and more.
Don't miss old favorites such as shopping the Partners in Design Sale and Ask TheHomeMag Aisle, as well as the highly anticipated return of the tiny house from Buck Stove and the Showcase of Local Artists, both of which made their debut at last fall's show. The Home Show will also showcase the fifth edition of Brews & Bites, where guests will enjoy locally-crafted beers with savory foods created by top chefs and businesses in the Triangle. Get a head start on your spring projects by registering online at SouthernIdealHomeShow.com for a chance to win a $1,000 Shopping Spree Gift Certificate to shop at the show.
Tickets are available online for $9 and at the door for $10, and children under 15 are free with a paying adult. Advance tickets are available at Walgreen's locations throughout the Triangle beginning March 7 for a discounted price of $7. Friday is 55+ Day (tickets are $7 for anyone 55 and older) and Hero Day (free admission for active and former military, police, fire or EMT with valid identification)
For more information, visit https://southernshows.com/
About Southern Shows:
Southern Shows Inc. has produced high-quality consumer shows for more than 50 years. Charlotte-based Southern Shows is a family-owned and operated company. For more information about attending or exhibiting at Southern Shows Inc. events in other markets, visit www.SouthernShows.com or call 800-849-0248.
