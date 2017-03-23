News By Tag
California Jazz And Blues Museum Grand Opening Scheduled
Barbara Morrison's Performing Arts Center opens Broadway in Leimert Park 27-show run with performance by "Express Yourself" singer-songwriter Charles Wright
The California Jazz and Blues Museum is a neighbor to Morrison's performing arts center in Leimert Park.
The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center will celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month in April with Broadway in Leimert Park, 27 performances beginning Saturday with Charles Wright, the writer and vocalist of the iconic "Express Yourself" with the Watts 103rd Street Band, joining Heammy award nominee, jazz and blues singer Morrison for a concert that begins at 7 p.m.
Wright, who also plays the guitar and piano, also has written a book, "UP" From where we came, an autobiography about his early life in the 1940s as the son of a cotton farm sharecropper in Clarksdale, Miss., before moving to Los Angeles in the early 1950s. He will conduct a book signing starting at 3 p.m. at the BMPAC.
Broadway in Leimert Park will feature two performances on Saturday and Sunday each weekend in April except for April 30 when the International Jazz Day Festival, a free concert Big Band Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald with Morrison, Darren Dean and Cathy Segal Garcia is held in the Vision Parking Lot in Leimert Park across from the BMPAC, which Morrison founded in 2008. There are also single performances every Friday and other days during the week.
For tickets to Broadway in Leimert Park and additional information, call 310-462-1439
