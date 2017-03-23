 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


California Jazz And Blues Museum Grand Opening Scheduled

Barbara Morrison's Performing Arts Center opens Broadway in Leimert Park 27-show run with performance by "Express Yourself" singer-songwriter Charles Wright
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- California Jazz and Blues Museum will open to the public on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 2pm.  The Grand Opening Celebration offers an opportunity to enjoy the first exhibitions of art and history in the museum's new galleries.  Stix Hooper, a founding member of Grammy Award-winning Jazz Crusaders, will be in attendance along with an exhibit that includes his famous drums. Famed pianist and photographer Larry Farrow's portrait series "A Musician on Musicians: The Photographic Rif" will be on display along with additional music memorabilia.

The California Jazz and Blues Museum is a neighbor to Morrison's performing arts center in Leimert Park.

The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center will celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month in April with Broadway in Leimert Park, 27 performances beginning Saturday with Charles Wright, the writer and vocalist of the iconic "Express Yourself" with the Watts 103rd Street Band, joining Heammy award nominee, jazz and blues singer Morrison for a concert that begins at 7 p.m.

"ExpressYourself" was a crossover hit in 1970, hitting two Billboard charts: No. 3 on the rhythm and blues and No. 12 on pop. The American soul and funk band formed in the early 1960s in Los Angeles had nine singles on Billboard's pop and/or rhythm and blues charts.

Wright, who also plays the guitar and piano, also has written a book, "UP" From where we came, an autobiography about his early life in the 1940s as the son of a cotton farm sharecropper in Clarksdale, Miss., before moving to Los Angeles in the early 1950s. He will conduct a book signing starting at 3 p.m. at the BMPAC.

Broadway in Leimert Park will feature two performances on Saturday and Sunday each weekend in April except for April 30 when the International Jazz Day Festival, a free concert Big Band Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald with Morrison, Darren Dean and Cathy Segal Garcia is held in the Vision Parking Lot in Leimert Park across from the BMPAC, which Morrison founded in 2008. There are also single performances every Friday and other days during the week.

For tickets to Broadway in Leimert Park and additional information, call 310-462-1439 (tel:%28310%29%20462-1439), or go to www.BarbaraMorrisonPAC.com or www.BarbaraMorrison.com.

For Media Credentials Contact:

Sheila Gilmore

Gilmore Marketing Group

gilmoremarketinggroup@gmail.com | 818.430.2182 (tel:%28818%29%20430-2182)

California Jazz and Blues Museum
***@gmail.com
