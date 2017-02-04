Domenico Winery San Carlos, CA hosts 9 wineries for February 12th Valentine's Wine & Chocolate event

Domenico Winery, located at 1697 Industrial Road, San Carlos, invites the general public to celebrate an early Valentine's event and indulge at their Annual Wine and Chocolate Festival Sunday, February 12th from Noon-5 pm. Share the Love.

-- Domenico Winery, located at 1697 Industrial Road, San Carlos, invites the general public to celebrate an early Valentine's event and indulge at their Annual Wine and Chocolate Festival Sunday, February 12th from Noon-5 pm. Share the Love.There will be a total of 9 wineries pairing wines with their specialty chocolate. In addition to each winery's chocolate offering, Domenico Winery will have a fabulous chocolate fountain with many items to dip and coat with dark chocolate.Admission: Includes commemorative "Share the Love" wine glass!General Public $30 pp in advance | $35 pp at the door CASH ONLYThe 9 amazing wineries that will be attending are: Domenico Winery - Cuvee Wine Cellars - Russian Ridge Winery - Hunter De Haven Winery - Jazz Cellars - Muccigrosso Vineyards - Flying Suitcase Wines - Atali Winery - Old County Cellars.For additional information, call 650-593-2335 or go online and visit www.domenicowinery.com.Domenico Winery is an urban winery conveniently located in the Bay Area off the 101 between San Francisco and San Jose, CA; get off Whipple or Holly, 1697 Industrial Road, San Carlos, CA 94070.Wine tasting 7 days a week 12 noon-5 pm. Come check out the cask room for your next party. They host all types of special events from Corporate Team Building, Wine Blending and Pairing, Bar Bat Mitzvahs, Weddings, Retirement Parties, Rehearsal Dinners, Birthday, Holiday, School Auctions, Fund Raising, and Trade Show events.